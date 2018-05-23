Global Smart Locks Market to reach a market size of $1.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Smart Locks Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Smart Locks Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

The Bluetooth market dominated the Global Smart Locks Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global Lever Handles Smart Locks Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 18.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The Commercial market dominated the Global Smart Locks Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Smart Locks have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Assa Abloy AB, Unikey Technologies Inc., HRG Group (Spectrum Brands, Inc.), Vivint, Inc., and Allegion (Schlage).

