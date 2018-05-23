High Content Screening (HCS) Market Revenue is Expected to Reach US$ 382.9 Mn by 2025

Future Market Insights (FMI), with sharp focus on emerging regions, delivers key insights on the global High Content Screening Market in its latest report titled, “High Content Screening (HCS) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2025”. According to the report, the global High Content Screening (HCS) market is projected to expand at a single-digit CAGR during the forecast period, accounting for US$ 382.9 Mn by 2025. The global cell analysis instrumentation market is expected to account for US$ 2,120.5 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, i.e. 2015–2025.

Demand for highly efficient screening systems, owing to increasing drug discovery initiatives among pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies is anticipated to provide an impetus to the High Content Screening (HCS) market. Also, the number of installations for High Content Screening (HCS) instruments globally is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6%, accounting for 988 installations by 2025.

The global High Content Screening (HCS) market is segmented on the basis of product into cell imaging and analysis equipment, consumables, software, and services. The software segment is projected to account for around 11.2% share of the overall High Content Screening (HCS) market by 2025, owing to increased new product development by companies for this product. This segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The cell imaging and analysis equipment segment on the other hand, is expected to account for largest market share of 38.4% by 2025.

FMI analyst Vipassa K. sheds light on why High Content Screening (HCS) instruments are expected to revolutionise the drug discovery process in the near future. “Increasing focus of companies on penetrating untapped markets in countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America, where growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals industry in increasing, is expected to fuel demand for High Content Screening (HCS) instruments installation in the next five to six years or between 2018 and 2025,” she said.

High Content Screening (HCS) instruments are extensively used across end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, biotechnology companies, educational institutions, government organisations, independent contract research organisations and others. Use of high content screening equipment enables companies to extract highly informative information, which also assists pharmaceuticals and biotechnological companies to perform cell analysis.

Apart from assisting in primary and secondary screening, high content screening finds applications in various fields such as toxicity studies, compound profiling, target identification and validation and others.Benefits of high content screening, resulting in improved toxicity study results, has led to increased adoption of this technology by pharmaceutical companies. This has enabled researchers to investigate live cells coupled with compounds, thus offering high-throughput screening output. Also, there has been an increase in development of automated systems to analyse cell separation and scalability. Demand for efficient purification protocols for therapeutic cells is expected to fuel demand for high-end screening system over the next five to six years.

Geographically, the report focusses on North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The High Content Screening (HCS) market in North America dominates in terms of revenue share contribution to the overall High Content Screening (HCS) market, followed by Western Europe and APEJ. North America is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the market in APEJ is expected to register highest CAGR of 7.0% over the ten-year forecast period.

Key players in the High Content Screening (HCS) market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Millipore Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Molecular Devices), Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Sysmex Corporation and Thorlabs Inc.

