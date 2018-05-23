Professional Basketball player Adam Kemp has become a strong advocate for the use of cannabidiol in sports

Adam Kemp is a professional basketball player who has successfully created the brand Adam Kemp Fitness, which is a business that provides simple answers for a healthier life through research, tutorials, recipes, and experiencing life throughout the world. Now, Adam Kemp has reported that his is a strong advocate for the use of cannabidiol in sports.

More About Adam Kemp And Cannabidiol

Not only is Adam a professional basketball player, he also suffers from the rare neurological disorder Tourette’s Syndrome. Adam’s experience with CBD products have made him a strong advocate for the acceptance of cannabis in athletics world-wide. Bear in mind that although Adam believes that although CBD products are excellent for athletes, they are only the “tip of the iceberg,” and says that the acceptance of a full medical marijuana program in athletics has far too many benefits to be avoided any longer. He read and interpreted various articles and used himself as a guinea pig to see what really worked for him, as much of the information out there is fluff.

Adam Kemp is in his 4th year of professional basketball and has played for the following teams:

2014/2015- KK Feni Industries in Kavadarci, Macedonia

2015/2016- BC Astana in Astana, Kazakhstan

2016/2017- Spirou Charleroi in Charleroi, Belgium

2017- (shortly due to injury) BC Beroe in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria

(conclusion of 2017/2018 season) Koroivos B.C. in Amaliada, Greece

As well as being a pro basketball player, Adam has a passion for fitness and training. With Adam Kemp Fitness, only the safest, most functional, scientifically backed, and quickest ways of increasing your abilities as an athlete as well as the overall health of your body are written up.

Adam wants to work with clients to bring the results they want to see in their overall health physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Adam Kemp Fitness Resources

Daily workouts and training

Motivation

Nutrition and health

Medical marijuana and CBD oil

Travel and lifestyle stories

Politics and world news

Sleep articles

Holistic health tips

Recipes

And more

