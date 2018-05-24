Biopolymer Coatings Market Scenario, Demand and Production with Growth Forecast 2023

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market: Overview

Material and coatings technologies demonstrate application in both industrial and commercial sectors. Furthermore, with numerous research and development activities underway by leading enterprises across various segments, commercialization of novel coating materials is expected. The growing environmental concerns and the increasing demand for longer shelf life and better quality in food products have thus led to the expansion of the global biopolymer coatings market.

Biopolymers are biodegradable polymers, which are considered safe for the environment. The materials used for the production of biopolymers can be either renewable (based on agricultural or animal products) or synthetic. Since biopolymer coatings are composed of natural ingredients, they are deemed more environment friendly than throw-away synthetic alternatives.

Biopolymer coatings can be used as barrier coatings on packaging materials. These coatings can inhibit unwanted moisture transfer in food products and can also serve as an excellent oil and oxygen barrier. Biopolymer coatings thus exhibit potential of replacing the current paperboard and synthetic paper coatings. Furthermore, the integration of antimicrobial agents in biopolymer coatings to create active paper packaging materials provides an efficient option for protecting food from microorganism infiltration.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global biopolymer coatings market. It compiles exhaustive information relating to the existing and potential application of biopolymer coatings in both industrial and commercial scale. The information thus compiled is presented in a coherent chapter-wise format, which is further interspersed with relevant graphs, tables, and statistics for an in-depth analysis. The various properties of biopolymer coatings are reviewed in detail.

