Cloud Manufacturing Market 2018 – 2023 Global Key Leaders: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Salesforce.com, Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Rootstock Software

Market Highlights:

The global cloud manufacturing market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. By deployment model segment, hybrid cloud accounts for the largest market share. Hybrid cloud solution enables the enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides the enterprise with data protection and security, efficient management of storage, remedies associated with privacy concerns, data integrity and information related to governance to make enterprise legally prepared.

The global cloud manufacturing market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the cloud manufacturing market in North America region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of major players and high adoption rate of cloud services. The US, Canada, and Mexico, regions are expected to support the overall market growth.

In the global cloud manufacturing market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of cloud service and increase in a number of small & medium size enterprises that offers cloud solution.

The global Cloud Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 132 Billion at a CAGR of over 23% by the end of the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

com, Inc. (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Plex Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Jelastic, Inc. (U.S.)

Rootstock Software (U.S.)

com Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

DXC Technology (U.S.)

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6004

Cloud Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

The global cloud manufacturing market is segmented into component, technology, deployment model, organization size, and industry vertical. The component segment comprises hardware, software, and service. The service segment consists of Software-as-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

The technology segment consists of Active Server Pages (ASP), AM, NM, Mgrid, virtualization, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and others. The deployment model segment consists of private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The organization segment comprises small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The industry vertical segment consists of BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, aerospace and defense, oil & gas, chemical, and food & beverages.

Regional Analysis

The global cloud manufacturing market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is expected to have the largest market share in the global cloud manufacturing market owing to the presence of major players, well-established research & development center and high investment in IT & telecommunication, automotive, chemical and semiconductor & electronics industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing in the cloud manufacturing market. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based services and need for advanced automation process.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-manufacturing-market-6004

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Independent software vendors

Consulting firms

Cloud service providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com