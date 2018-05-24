Flow Cytometry Market to Register a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its latest research report on the global flow cytometry market states that leading players within this market are offering advanced products such as products with ultraviolet and infrared lasers or even avalanche photodiode sensors. The report further states that players within the market are attempting to expand their product portfolio as well as their geographical reach with other companies. This step is becoming increasingly essential so as to improve their biological product and drug analysis. The leading players within the market namely Dickinson and Company (BD), Becton, Merck & Co., Inc., and Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) accounted for a whopping 50% of the total market in 2016.

According to TMR, the global flow cytometry market is anticipated to expand it 11% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 and be worth US$8100 mn by 2025. On the basis of geography, key markets within the flow cytometry market are North America and Europe due to the efforts taken by players within these regions to develop Advanced flow cytometry instruments. Players Within the market in these two regions are also entering into distribution agreements which are resulting in strengthening their positions in the market. Asia-pacific is also anticipated to be a lucrative regional market in the years to come and expanded a healthy 13% CAGR during the forecast period.

Use of Flow Cytometry Instruments to Increase on Account of Extensive Use in Target Based and Novel Drug Discovery

On the basis of product and service, the flow cytometry instruments segment has been leading in the market and is expected to continue to do so on account of the rising use of advanced flow cytometry instruments for target based drug discovery as well as novel drug discovery. The highest growth rate within the product and service segments is anticipated to be witnessed by the reagents and consumable segment. Fast growth is expected to be witnessed in the years to come by the reagents and consumable segments on account of the consistent efforts taken by market players in order to achieve innovation in the product technologies.

In terms of application, the pharmaceutical and Drug Discovery segment is leading and will continue to do so, expanding at the 10% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 on account of growing innovation in flow cytometry instruments as well as an increase in the product portfolio thanks to the efforts by manufacturers.

Growing Demand for Point-Of-Care Testing Driving Growth of Flow Cytometry Market

According to the lead author of this report, there has been a tremendous rise in the demand for flow cytometry on account of the rise in the diagnosis of systemic diseases. The growth of the flow cytometry market is also linked with the rise in the prevalence of cancer, HIV, AIDS, immunological diseases and similar other chronic diseases. An increasing number of doctors are showing inclination towards the use of allergenic and autologous stem cell therapies instead of using radiation and chemotherapy and this is the resulting in an upsurge in the demand for flow cytometers. The demand for flow cytometry is also anticipated to increase on account of the growing demand for point-of-care testing for disease management of patients suffering from chronic diseases. Moreover, increasing investments of time and money towards research and development, by leading players will work in the favour of the growth of the global flow cytometry market as the efforts in this direction is leading to the development of advanced reagents as well as multicolor assays.

Image and Scanning Cytometers Threatening Demand for Flow Cytometry

Enhanced accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and portability are other positive results of R&D by players within the market, which is expected to drive the growth prospects of this market. On the other hand, the growth of this market is threatened by substitute such as image and scanning cytometers. A lack of awareness will also impact the markets negatively to a certain extent.

