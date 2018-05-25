American AG Finance Offers Low Interest Agricultural Loans in Kansas

American AG Finance offers agricultural and farming loans to farmers and ranchers in the USA. We are also known to provide commercial loans to farmers and agriculturists at highly competitive rates. American AG Finance has been offering financial support to farmers and ranchers for more than 35 years. We firmly believe that supporting our farmers and strengthening the agricultural industry is important to increase the economy of the agricultural industry and attributing to the country’s economy.

Industries, factories, and technological companies usually receive a commercial loan with ease. But, when it comes to farmers, many financial institutions and even banks decline from providing them with a commercial loan. People fail to understand the importance of agriculture in our country’s economy. It is the constant hard work of our farmers and ranchers that are keeping the constant supply of food in our country. This is the reason that American AG Finance was set up to offer support to our country’s farmers, ranchers, and agricultural landowners.

American AG Finance offers a minimum loan amount that starts at $200,000 and has no maximum limit on the loan amount that you can get. As a farmer, you must ensure that your credit score is at least 680 or better in order to be eligible for an agriculture or farm loan. Keeping your financial needs in mind, we have designed the loan repayment programs that help you pay back the loan installments with ease. We host different loan programs and most of them offer up to 25 years of amortization and no prepayment penalties.

We have been helping farmers and ranchers for more than 35 years to build and develop their farming business. Our mortgage experts understand how the loan process works and how to fulfill the necessary requirements for an easy loan sanction.

If you are looking for low-interest agricultural loans in Kansas, upload your loan information online with our secure form –uploading feature. American AG Finance offers a password-protected and secure uploader which can be used to submit the necessary files. You can feel safe while uploading your personal information and not worry about your data being breached from our secured platform.

To learn about our different services, visit our website https://americanagfinance.com/. Alternatively, you can call us up on 913-549-3776 or you can also fill up the Inquire Now form to be contacted regarding your loan needs.