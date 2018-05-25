Conduct Air Conditioning offers an All-In-One Heating and Cooling Solution

Many Australian homeowners want air heating and cooling options for their home. Conduct Air Conditioning offers ducted air conditioning systems that provide both.

[YAGOONA, 25/05/2018] – With new temperature records being set across Australia each year, homeowners are looking for the right air conditioning unit to keep them cool. However, when the winter comes, heating is the priority.

The Ducted Air Conditioning System

Out of all the types of air conditioning units, ducted systems are the preferred option. The system incorporates reverse-cycle technology that efficiently heats or cools a home. With this type of system, homeowners can easily control the temperature in separate rooms or throughout the house.

A Warm Home is a Comfy Home

Reverse-cycle technology absorbs heat from the outside, even on a cold night, to create a cosy, warm atmosphere inside. The ducted air conditioning units are more energy-efficient than common home heaters. Standard home heaters need to produce heat rather than harness it from outdoors to provide warm temperature indoors.

Keep Cool Easily

The ducted system uses the reverse-cycle technology to absorb heat from indoors and disperse it outdoors. According to air conditioning specialists, reverse-cycle ducted systems can easily cool homes even when the temperature is as hot as 46°C.

An Efficient Heating and Cooling Solution

Conduct Air Conditioning supplies and installs ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning units throughout Sydney. They source the most efficient and reliable units from multiple major brands such as Daikin, Samsung, Panasonic and more. The air conditioning systems distribute cold or warm air to vents installed in every room. By using a ducted system, homeowners can conveniently control the temperature of their home whenever they want.

About Conduct Air Conditioning

Conduct Air Conditioning has more than thirty years of experience in supplying and installing air conditioning units in residential and commercial properties. The company also has years of experience in repair and servicing. Their expertise in multiple models and brands allows them to offer customised climate control solutions.

Visit http://www.conductairconditioning.com.au/ for more details.