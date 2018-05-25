According to a study, bed bugs are one of the major problems of hotel owners. Traveler reviews that report the presence of bed bugs lower the value of a room.Commercial establishments that require assistance in eradicating bed bugs can turn to Custom Bedbug.

[EAGLE, 05/25/2018] — Some hotels may be losing business because of competition. And some may be losing business because of bed bugs. No kidding! Bed bugs are becoming a major problem for the hospitality industry.

Bed Bugs Responsible for the Decrease in Hotel Room Value

A study by the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment found that bed bugs affect a hotel’s occupancy rate and repeat business, which, of course, affects its profitability. Researchers Michael Potter, Wuyang Hu, and Jerrod Penn surveyed 2,088 individuals, 790 of whom traveled mainly for business while 1,298 traveled for leisure. They also included quantifiable data in figuring out the economic impact of bed bug online reports in hotels.

Results showed that on average, a single bed bug report in recent traveler reviews brings down the demand for rooms in the particular hotel, causing its average room value to decrease. The drop is $38 per room per night for business travelers and $23 for leisure travelers. The second report of bed bugs in traveler reviews further lowers the room value.

