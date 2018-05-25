Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market Global Research Report 2018

Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis Report published by MarketResearchFuture, explores Global Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market Key Companies, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market is segmented by Monorail Type (Straddle and Suspended), Propulsion Type (Electric and Magnetic levitation), Size (Large, Medium, and Compact), and by Region.

Global Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market. Highlights:

Electric vehicles offer great potential to dramatically reduce local air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and resulting climate change impacts, and oil use from the transport sector. With electric vehicle costs steadily falling, the transition continues to become more feasible. This potential is enabled and made compelling by the ubiquity of electricity and the growing availability of low-carbon, renewable energy sources. Governments, across the globe, are striving to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Incentive programs, such as tax rebates, grants, and subsidies, have been launched to promote electric vehicles charging stations.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to be more in the passenger cars segment, in comparison with the commercial vehicle segment. The increase in adoption, can be attributed to the growing research & development activities and initiatives undertaken to improve the existing EV models, and make them competitive with the available fuel-powered car models. Whereas, high cost of electric vehicles and the high speculation required in the underlying organization of charging stations are making significant barriers to development.

Key players in global Electric Vehicles Charging Stations market studied are:

The key players of global electric vehicle charging station market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), Elektromotive Limited (U.K.), GE Company (U.S.), and Schneider Electric SE (France). In 2016, these companies accounted for a share in the global market.

Market Drivers:

Global electric vehicles charging stations market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to Advancement in technologies. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of electric vehicles charging stations is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023). One trend in the market is powering EV charging stations through renewable energy. Charging stations powered by solar panels is one such trend in the industry. The decreasing price of solar panels and their easy installations on business buildings and shopping malls are driving this trend in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific expected to be the largest market for electric vehicle charging stations during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market with high growth potential owing to the rapidly increasing numbers of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. In the past few years, China has witnessed growth in both electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure. Moreover, Japan is referred as growth region for the EV charging stations and recently passed a key milestone by having more EV charging stations than petrol stations. Further, governments in the region are investing a large amount for the R&D related to EVs and the expansion of the charging infrastructure. Furthermore, companies are working towards upgrading Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to make them more convenient.

The report for Global Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Major Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 AIR ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING STATIONS

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 DAMPER ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING STATIONS

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 OTHERS

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6 Global Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market, By End-Use

6.1 Introduction

6.2 OEMs

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.3 AFTERMARKET

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

