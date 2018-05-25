Feed Enzymes Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The global feed enzymes market is projected to propel by increasing awareness regarding available health benefits to farm animals from the feed enzymes. Increased awareness about the feed enzymes has raised the bar of feed quality, which, in turn, has increased the share of global feed enzyme market. The global feed enzymes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

With the growing consumer awareness and their increasing interest in healthy lifestyle, the demand for feed enzymes has increased to great extent. In addition to the changing lifestyle, the growing demand for feed enzymes, rising meat consumption, quality feed, industrialization of livestock, and the prevention of diseases in livestock are expected to drive the global feed enzymes market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the feed enzymes market: BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), Behn Meyer Holding AG (Germany), Adisseo France SAS (France), Azelis Holding S.A. (Belgium), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), Rossari Biotech Ltd. (India), and Alltech, Inc. (U.S.)

Segments:

The feed enzymes market is segmented into type, livestock, and form.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into protease, phytase, and others. Among all, the phytase enzyme segment is dominating the market followed by whey protease enzyme owing to the presence of phosphorus content that is helpful in improving animal metabolism as well as reproduction.

On the basis of the livestock, it is segmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others. Among all, the poultry segment is dominating the market. These additives are used for the processing of ruminant feed plays an important role in terms of improving animal health, digestibility, maximum utilization of nutrients, and minimizing the environmental impact.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into dry, liquid, and others. The dry form segment is dominating the market due to its ease of handling and good thermal stability.

Regional Analysis

The global feed enzymes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the feed enzymes market followed by the Asia Pacific owing to rising population followed by increasing consumption of poultry and meat products in developing regions. Moreover, China is the major exporter of poultry and meat, which, in turn, drives the market of feed enzymes in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players in the feed enzymes market are largely located in North America and Europe. Key players following strategies of merger and acquisition with small players to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand for feed enzymes in the animal feed industry.