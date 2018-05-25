ReverseLogix Offers a Streamlined Warehouse Management Module

ReverseLogix provides a streamlined module that helps e-commerce companies keep track of warehouse logistics and operations.

[BURLINGAME, 5/25/2018] — ReverseLogix, a logistics solutions provider from San Francisco Bay, knows the ins and outs of the warehouse management software industry. It is aware of the challenges that third-party logistics (3PL) companies and multi-brand manufacturers face — challenges with warehouse tracking and fulfillment.

Hence, the logistics solutions provider designed the Warehouse Management Module as a warehousing solution. The module provides tools that enable clients to receive, store, track, and fulfill merchandise from their warehouses.

ReverseLogix Makes Warehouse Management Easier

ReverseLogix aims to simplify warehouse management for its clients. As such, it designed the Warehouse Management Module which features the following capabilities:

Multiple warehouse management to manage items in separate warehouses

Graphical location management to have a breakdown of warehouse locations

Purchase order fulfillment management to track purchase orders

Intake order management to process sales orders without changing item ownership

Sales order fulfillment management to track picking, packing, and shipping

Parts management to ensure safety stock levels

Kitting to track the creation and fulfillment of kits

Assembly to assemble new warehouse items and to keep track of stocks and orders

ReverseLogix wants to make warehouse management easier. For this reason, it designed the Warehouse Management Module as a simple yet effective solution for itemizing merchandise, tracking stocks, and fulfilling orders.

Optimization Is Part of the Solution

ReverseLogix is aware that clients look for ERP, supply chain, and logistics software solutions to help them run their businesses. The San Francisco-based company believes that solutions are only effective through optimized processes, technology, and services. Hence, it always includes optimization in its solutions.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is a San Francisco-based provider of full-service logistics solutions. It started out with software consultation and gathered leadership experience from some of the largest companies around the world. As such, it provides amazing services through cutting-edge technology.

For more information, please visit https://www.reverselogix.com/.