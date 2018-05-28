Cosmetic Packaging Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Cosmetic Packaging Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Cosmetic Packaging Market by material (glass, paper, plastic), by application (skin care, hair care, make up, nail care), by container (skin care, hair care, make up and nail care) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Cosmetic Packaging Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Cosmetic Packaging Market. According to the report the global cosmetic packaging market is projected to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.2% to 4.9% from 2017 to 2023. The global cosmetic packaging market was worth USD 22.5 billion in 2015.

Rising Demand for Creative and Innovative Cosmetic Packaging Provide Opportunity for Major Players in the Emerging and Developing Economies

The report identified that the global cosmetic packaging market is driven by factors such as, role of cosmetics packaging in marketing, compatible packaging materials and convenience, simplicity & practicality. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include fluctuating raw material prices, uncertainty in cosmetic packaging industry. Creating awareness among women and reduction in usage of plastic for packaging, recession in the market are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

North America is the Key Consumer of Cosmetic Packaging in the Global Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 30% share in the global market. The cosmetic industry is highly consumer-centric, in terms of perceived value and aesthetic appeal and thus packaging of these products impact the market sales. The rising demand for Affordable cosmetic products and e-retailing is boosting opportunities for Cosmetic Packaging market. Emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the global cosmetic packaging market on the basis of material, application, container and region. The market size of each segments has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). The segmentation on the basis of material covers glass, paper and plastic. On the basis of application the market is segmented as skin care, hair care, make up and nail care. Furthermore, on the basis of container the cosmetic packaging market is segmented as skin care, hair care, make up and nail care, and other.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Ltd., HCP, Inc., Brimar packaging, Inc., The Packaging Company, Libo, Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Collcap Packaging, Ltd., HCT Packaging, Crown holding, Inc., Gerresheimer AG.

