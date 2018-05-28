Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market 2018 Analyze The Global Key Players: Honeywell International, Intel Security, Symantec Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM

This report focuses on the top players in global market:

• Honeywell International

• Intel Security

• Symantec Corporation

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

• IBM

• Cisco Systems

• Microsoft Corporation

• Siemens AG

• BMC Software

• CA Technologies

• Dell Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Waterfall Security Solutions

• Rapid7, Inc.

• Fireeye, Inc.

• Trend Micro, Inc.

• Sophos Ltd.

This report provides in depth study of “Cyber Security for Oil & Gas market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market segment by Application, Cyber Security for Oil & Gas can be split into

Exploration and Drilling

Refining and Storage Area

Pipeline and Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Report Scopes

The report Global Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market emphasizes in depth know-how of Cyber Security for Oil & Gas segment. The report provides extensive researches on market drivers, restrains, opportunities, request factors, market size, conjectures, and patterns influencing the global market over the given time period. Besides, the report also gives overview of the technological boon and bane affecting the market.

