OSoft Labs and Nour Global announce strategic partnership to accelerate cloud transformations in Middle East and Africa regions

28 May 2018, Hyderabad (Press Release) – OSoft Labs (http://www.osoftlabs.com) a Hyderabad based IT products & cloud solutions company and Nour Global (http://www.nourglobal.com/) is Middle East’s fastest growing data network operator & managed services provider which announced a strategic partnership to help businesses build, scale and monetize cloud and digital services.

The cloud market is reaching the tipping point and businesses started to understand the advantage of cloud and the long-term results they get by moving to cloud infrastructure and utilizing the services. Companies are seeking simple, secure solutions on the cloud which have less maintenance overhead and at the same time easy to scale. OSoft Labs and Nour Global partnership will bring exceptional value to client’s and partners to accelerate their business.

Today, technology is growing at a rapid pace where companies are struggling to identify the right technology to use for their business. Moving from CapEx to OpEx model is the need of the hour for companies. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right technology, skilled resources to manage applications, scaling infrastructure, implementing security best practices etc add to the cost of maintenance. Cost is a major factor for businesses to take decisions on upgrading the technology apart from the apprehension of existing team to upgrade skills or getting the right skilled people to manage these applications. This is where a strategic IT partner can help to fill the gap and reduce the overhead of maintenance which helps management to focus on core business development activities.

The partnership will transform the way applications are designed which enhances the user experience. OSoft Labs and Nour Global work closely with clients to understand the business challenges and provide customized solutions on a cost-effective model.

“Our partnership will surely help businesses to get one stop solution for infrastructure and application cloud migration expertise with the right set of tools and techniques. We do technology consulting for our clients and understand business goals to enable clients to maximize their investments in the cloud to grow their business multi-fold”, Srikanth Gudipudi, CEO of OSoft Labs

About OSoft Labs

OSoft Labs is a software development and services provider with competencies in architecting scalable and highly available cloud based applications. OSoft Labs has AWS Certified Solutions Architects and have built multiple products including eCommerce platform, media transcoding and streaming, database monitoring and intelligent cloud based document management system which use AWS services extensively. The products have been designed using microservices architecture, the serverless architecture using lambda etc. OSoft Labs is an ISO 9001:2008 certified and technology partner of Amazon AWS.

About Nour Global

Nour Global is Middle East’s fastest growing data network operator & managed services provider. With the footprint in 3 continents & 16 years of experience serving thousands of customers. Nour Global for Telecom & Managed IT Services is best-fit connectivity & managed services partner in the Middle East, Africa & beyond. Nour Global is a fully owned subsidiary of the Astra Group which has a history of over 45 years of successful business operations across the Middle East. ASTRA has grown from its humble beginnings to a multi-national organization with more than 6,000 employees in 11 countries. The Astra Group is today Saudi Arabia’s second-largest privately owned business group with business interests in IT, agriculture, trading, manufacturing, contracting & serving, healthcare and telecom.

