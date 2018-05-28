Rapid Prototyping Market Brief Analysis and Attain Growth by 2024

Rapid Prototyping Market: Overview

Rapid prototyping is a technique in which the physical modeling of a design is done with the help of specialized machining technology. It was developed initially in the mid-1980s, the principle used in this technology is of solid modeling with the help of computer programs (i.e. CAD). Solid modeling makes use of computer aided-design (CAD) data to completely describe not just the external shape of parts or equipment, but its interior volume as well as the outside surfaces.

The computer model is sliced into thin layers and the part of the product or commodity to be modelled or developed as per the requirement, is eventually fabricated by adding layers onto each other.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rapid-prototyping-market.html

The primary benefit of the system is that almost any shape can be manufactured using computerized programs. Time and money savings vary from 50% to 90% compared to conventional systems.

Types of rapid prototyping technologies:

3D Printing (3D-P)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Rapid prototyping systems ideally operate by themselves, however once completed, the fabricated models need certain post-operations. The post operation processes include surface finishing and support removal.

Polymers are usually preferred as rapid prototyping materials keeping in mind their low cost and easy availability. Commonly used raw materials in rapid prototyping materials include polycarbonate, polyphenylsulfone, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), metals, elastomers, nylons, thermoplastics, and composites such as ferrous materials, nonferrous materials, and ceramics.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16796

Rapid Prototyping Market: Market Trends

The technique of rapid prototyping is used widely in fields such as rapid tooling, rapid manufacturing, aerospace and marine, automotive rapid prototyping services, health care, architecture, interior design, textiles, fashion, jewelry, coin making, table wares, and sculpting. Among these applications, health care and aerospace are expected to dominate the market in the near future. Rise in demand for rapid prototyping for critical components in the aerospace sector is anticipated to drive the market for rapid prototyping materials during the forecast period. Rapid prototyping is employed widely in the manufacture of implants, prosthetics, surgical equipment, etc. in the health care industry. Thus, demand for rapid prototyping is increasing in the fields mentioned above.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com