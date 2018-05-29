Uganda Safari @ Bushmansafaris.com- Explore a Kingdom of Birds

Uganda is known as an equatorial country with an amazing diversity of Habitats. It is truly a Kingdom of Birds, hosting over 1000 bird species. If you are looking for a birding safari, Uganda is a perfect destination. However traveling on your own is difficult and thus Bushman Safaris one of the best tour companies in Uganda offer many pre-designed tour packages. They also have the flexibility to fully customize a tour for your group or family. They are Ugandan Nationals and know this country and its beauty extremely well.

You are assured of a unique Experience, with a wide range of Sites, Animal Reserves and National Parks at Bushman Safaris. Uganda offers some of the most amazing and beautiful attractions in the world. Uganda Safari with Bushman Safaris offers one of the widest varieties of wildlife in all of Africa. Beautiful mountains, savannah ranges, and water bodies like the Nile River and Lake Victoria, make Uganda one of the most exhilarating safari destinations in the world.

One of the many happy tourists Corey, Canada says, “I experienced my first African Safari in Uganda with Bushman Safari team and it was amazing. We Spent 6 days traveling Uganda! The staff had all days and accommodations planned perfectly, the guide was so much fun and knowledgeable about all attractions, wildlife and people. Would suggest it to anyone”

Safaris Uganda is considered as one of the most unparalleled safari destinations around the globe. Bushman Safaris assists the tourists to explore the wealth of attractions and all wonders of nature in one tour. Its scintillating crater lakes, abundant and captivating wildlife, lush green mountain valleys, etc. make every traveler spell bound by their pristine beauty. By making bookings for Uganda safari at Bushman Safaris, travelers get the golden opportunity of exploring the vivid beauty of the place.

About Bushman Safaris:

Bushman Safaris is one of Uganda’s best tour operator companies. With a highly knowledgeable team of Ugandan hospitality and travel experts, they build and design amazing custom trips that allow your group to enjoy Uganda through the beautiful sites and attractions left untouched by civilization.

For more information about Tour Guide Uganda visit our website http://bushmansafaris.com/