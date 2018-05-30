Abdominal Surgery Specialists –Abdominal surgery with a big impact on patients

After weight loss, cosmetic surgery options are available to help patients look and feel their best.

Plano TX, May 21, 2018 – The surgeons and team at Abdominal Surgery Specialists want their patients to live pain-free and sustainable lives. That is why every surgery they offer has that goal in mind, including cosmetic abdominal surgery.

What many clinics don’t consider is what happens to a body cosmetically after a massive weight loss, and those that do see the problem can’t do much about it. However, Abdominal Surgery Specialists can help their patients keep their stomachs firm by removing any excess skin and tightening the muscles.

Most surgeries will remove excess abdominal fat successfully, but often fail to address the fact that the muscles underneath relax and sag on the body because they were accommodated to the fat for so long. However, the surgeons at Abdominal Surgery Specialists offer skin excisions to smooth the skin over to relieve the pain and irriation the excess skin often causes, and make it look flatter and firmer after massive weight loss. In addition, plastic surgeons are also brought in to smooth out or enhance any other areas like the arms, legs and breasts that are affected by the surgery.

This change in the way the patients look gives them more confidence and is shown to make the process of keeping the weight off much easier. This is because patients now have a body they want to keep looking good.

Dr. Thomas Roshek is the main abdominal cosmetic surgery specialist for the Nicholson Clinic and often works with patients who have either had weight loss surgery at the clinic, yet still have sagging skin, as well as outside patients such as people who have lost weight via exercise/diet and women who have recently given birth.

Regardless of the reason for the abdominal cosmetic surgery, the advantage for patients when they feel good about their body is massive, so talking to the surgeon about the after-effects of weight loss surgery can help patients feel better about the entire process.

About Abdominal Surgery Specialists

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” Abdominal Surgery Specialists provides patients with a variety of options to treat conditions including gallbladders, hernias, reflux and obesity.