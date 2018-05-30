Advanced Ceramics Market Key Market Players Industry Trends, Outlook to 2023

Advanced Ceramics Market:

Industry Overview:

Advanced Ceramics are a particular class of ceramics that exhibit enhanced properties. These ceramics are mainly produced to overcome the disadvantages of normal ceramics and to cater growing requirements of various end-use industries. Advance ceramics possess advanced properties such as corrosion resistance, toughness, high tensile strength, thermal stability, and ballistic protection among others.

Advanced Ceramics at the end user industries is the primary factor driving the market growth during the forecast years. Moreover, the growing automotive and electrical & electronic industry in the developing regions are expected to contribute to the growth of the advanced ceramics market substantially. In addition to this, the viable replacement of metal and plastics with advanced ceramics in the automobile sector among others is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Advanced Ceramics Market electrical & electronic is the leading segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Applications of advanced ceramics are increasing in insulating, semiconducting and superconducting, magnetic, and piezoelectric.

Industry Segmental Analysis:

Advanced Ceramics Market is segmented into product type, material, and end-user. On the basis of the product type, the market is classified into monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, ceramic coatings and others. Th market by the material is segregated into advanced alumina ceramics; titanate advanced ceramics, zirconate advanced ceramics, advanced ferrite ceramics, and others. On the basis of the end, user industry is further categorized into electrical & electronics, machinery, pharmaceuticals, military & defense, automotive and others.

Industry Treading Rate:

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of advanced ceramics market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of advanced ceramics market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 is well explained.

Industry Key Players:

Kyocera Corporation (Japan),

CeramTec GmbH (Germany),

CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.),

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (U.S.),

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc. (U.K.),

3M Company (U.S.),

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany),

Dyson Advanced ceramics Limited (U.K),

Superior Advanced Ceramics (U.S.),

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan).

