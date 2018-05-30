Cryptocurrency exchange script for developing strong exchange platform

Cryptocurrency world space is getting boom almost an exponential rate. As a result, a large number of people are ready to launch cryptocurrency exchange website for flexibly buy and sell cryptocurrencies which encourage traders, investors to do their exchange with the help of cryptocurrency exchange script. Analyzing the core demand, coinjoker is the exchange solution giving services for 2 years.

Recently, the company created an exchange script for any type of cryptocurrency with advanced modules. These modules can be explained further below.

1. Cryptocurrency Exchange Script:

The PHP script offers complete exchange and trading solution which makes many business starters and freelancers to launch their cryptocurrency exchange website with the cost-effective budget.

2. Token creation and exchanging :

Every businessman now starts their own cryptocurrency exchange platform with the digital token or cryptocurrency token creation exchanging and trading. The cryptocurrency exchange script provides the solution for traders and exchanging to create own token and exchange on their website.

3. ICO :

Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is the most known method for crowdfunding techniques. As a trader or exchanger, you can create own coin like bitcoin or crypto coins to make familiar your invented crypto coins among the popular crypto-coins.

4. Cryptocurrency Trading Bot:

Cryptocurrency Trading bot is the most essential feature for busy cryptocurrency businessman. You can make trading and exchange even when your absence In platform. Trading bot increases efficiency for your trading, By the way, you can add more profit your business more than the usual.

5. Smart Contracts :

Smart contract acts like independent or programming code that executes entirely on the blockchain and eliminates the manual or human agreements out of the loop and they are making the functions fully automated and secure one.

6. White-label solution :

White-label Solution – Starting the cryptocurrency exchange business with a unique and branded solution with the help of white label solution. You can make your platform with more branded, distinct and attractive website design. You can trade and exchange with the multi cryptocurrencies through multiple languages and multi-payment system.

Being a businessman, If you have an idea to start your cryptocurrency exchange website with the most trendy and essential features choose the best exchange solution. Coinjoker is built with the lot of secure, profit and advanced features for next-generation exchange platform. The new technology will bring an effective solution for the startups who need it. Cryptocurrency exchange script (https://www.cryptoexchangescript.com/)