Knight Frank strengthens its private client offering with the expansion of its Global Prime team

Pune, May 30, 2018–Knight Frank has strengthened its private client offering with the expansionof its market leading Global Prime team. The team, led by Paddy Dring, head of global prime sales consists of Knight Frank’s Private Office, based in London and run by Rory Penn and Thomas van Straubenzee, together with a specialist group of global property experts workingalongside them, dedicated to transacting the world’s finest properties.

The Knight Frank Private Officeoffers a market-leading residential and commercial real estate advisory service, focussed on acquisition and disposal for private clients, family offices and wealth advisors. Rory Penn and Thomas van Straubenzeeprovide a bespoke and personal service based on trust and transparency and will offer a single point of contact for clients, allowing them to benefit from a long-term trusted adviser relationship.

Through thePrivate Office, private clients will have access to the collective knowledge, and experience of Knight Frank’s property advisers around the world. Working alongside the Private Office is a specialist team of global property experts based in the Asia Pacific markets.

Victoria Garrett, Asia Pacific Head of Residential at Knight Frank, says, “Knight Frank has increased its talent pool in the super prime team in this region over the last 12 months, particularly in Australia and Hong Kong. We will continue to grow the team to offer our clients in-depth knowledge of the global super prime market and to meet the bespoke requirements of our clients, which is becoming more complex withsuccession planning an increasingly important consideration.

“The expansion of Knight Frank’s global prime team allows the Knight Frank network to bring the best-in-class real estate opportunities around the worldto investors in Asia Pacific. Similarly, it also allows us to bring top super prime developments in Asia Pacific to clients from other regions. One such showcase includes the iconic 82-residence developed by Crown Resorts, One Barangaroo,which is recalibrating the waterfront prime stock along Sydney Harbour.”

The Attitudes Survey from this year’s The Wealth Report (12th edition) revealed that the UK, US and Australia areamong the top overseas destinations for new homes in 2018for Asian survey respondents. According to Knight Frank’s annual Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100), Australasia remains as the top performing region for the third consecutive year, with an average increase of 7.1% in 2017 in its prime markets, led by Sydney and Melbourne.

Individually, the team will offer different but complementary areas of expertise, helping clients across the world.

Andrew Hay, Global Head of Residential at Knight Frank, emphasises, “The introduction of our Global Prime team is an exciting development for the Knight Frank business. Under the guidance of Paddy Dring, the team will offer a discreet and specialised client service coupled with the very best market intelligence through Knight Frank’s unrivalled global research platform, led by Liam Bailey. This will enable the team to guide clients at every stage of their real estate journey and will help cement Knight Frank’s position as the leading real estate company in the £10m+ market.”