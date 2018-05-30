Market Study on Expected Growth for Insulin Delivery System Market

Insulin Delivery System Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Insulin Delivery System Market by product type (insulin pens, insulin jet injectors, syringes, insulin pumps), by end user (specialty diabetic clinics, hospitals, retail channels) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Insulin Delivery System Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Insulin Delivery System Market are Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Sanofi, Animas Corporation (Johnson and Johnson), Insulet Corporation, Biocon Limited. According to the report the Global Insulin Delivery System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Growing Research and Development, Increasing Expenditure in Emerging Economies on Diabetes-Related Health are Likely to Bring More Opportunities to this Market

Patient are moving from hospitals to specialty clinics, Users prefer syringes and insulin pens because of their low cost, refining policies for compensation, and availability, affordability of devices, are some of the key factor driving the growth of global insulin delivery system market Moreover, needle nervousness in patients affect the growth of the pen needles and syringes market, problems related with the reuse of pen needles and infusion sets are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Growing research and development, increasing expenditure in emerging economies on diabetes-related health are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the insulin delivery system market by product type, by end user and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes insulin pens, insulin jet injectors, syringes and insulin pumps. Specialty diabetic clinics, hospitals and retail channels are sub-segment of end user.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Rate over the Forecast Period due the Improved Healthcare System

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.Americas was the largest market among the geographies and contributed over 76% of the revenue in 2015. Moreover, The US was the largest contributor in terms of revenue in 2015 due to improvement in healthcare scheme such as offering compensation. Furthermore, Europe market is expected to grow steadily because better government support. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due the improved healthcare system. ROW region is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include ELI Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Sanofi, Animas Corporation (Johnson and Johnson), Insulet Corporation, Biocon Limited.

