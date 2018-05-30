Sensational “Limed Grey Oak” floors from Pergo

Pergo, recognized around the world as a pioneer and leading innovator brand for high-quality laminated floorings, reinvents the laminate floor with the exciting range Sensation. Your eye will notice the difference right away. Then try running your fingers across the floorboards and you’re in for a real surprise! Each design highlights the matt-finish of the wood, while the new deeper embossing brings out every grain of the wood.

You want your floor to enhance your room decor, so Pergo Sensation gives you exciting new oak décors that will delight you! Limed Grey Oak looks and feels like a floor weathered by the sun and sand, adding a maritime touch to any room, for a sensation of true elegance. Sensational wood-look floors from Pergo retain lustre longer!

Pergo Sensation takes laminate flooring to a whole new level, as the beautiful, authentic, textured floorings have a deeper structure for a truly “natural feel” that you won’t find in other laminate floors. You can’t beatthe durability of the patented TitanX™ surface protection: so your Pergo Sensation floors will always remain fresh and elegant. A Pergo floor has the best, multi-layer protective floor finish in the market, so scratch and impact-resistant, that it retains its lustre much longer than other laminate floors, and is easier to clean. Installation is so easy with our PerfectFold™3.0 click system and the decor goes all the way down into the bevels, to create a fully-closed surface. When you choose a Pergo floor you care for the environment as 80% of our content consists of wood surplus.

The innovative AquaSafe technology protects your flooring against water seepage, while water-repellent coating on the plank edges, ensures that water can’t penetrate from there either. Sensation floors are ultra-hygienic as dirt and water stays on the surface and is wiped away easily! Yes, Pergo Sensation is the ideal synergy of beautiful design and flawless performance. You will love the “Genuine Rustic™” surface texture that accentuates cracks, knots and scraped effect of wooden floors! The finest-looking flooring is now yours with easy maintenance and care. Visit your nearest Display Centre for a true hands-on experience! Cherish you home forever with the amazing Pergo Sensation!

