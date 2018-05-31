13 Lakh Students wait for June 05, to Check Their NEET 2018 Result

31 May 2018, Gurgaon (Press Release) – Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on May 06, 2018. Since then, 13 lakh medical aspirants are anxiously waiting for the result of the exam.

NEET 2018 result will be declared on June 05, 2018. CBSE will only announce it online, on cbseneet.nic.in. Students will have to check it by accessing the Login. To do so, roll number and date of birth will be required.

Aglasem would like to inform candidates that apart from the official website of the exam, the Board will also upload the result on cbseresults.nic.in. In fact, first the result will be announced on cbseresults.nic.in and after few minutes it will be uploaded on the official website of the exam.

The result of NEET will state the marks and merit of the candidates. The merit or the all India rank of NEET is only allotted to the qualified candidates. The criteria for qualifying the examination is that the candidates must be above the 50th percentile. The same for the candidates belonging to SC / ST / OBC candidates is 40th percentile and for the Physically Handicapped candidates, it is 45th percentile.

Aglasem informs the candidates that there shall be two types of NEET merit list, namely All India Quota Merit List and State Merit List.

The candidates successful as per the result will be able to participate in counselling by Medical Counselling Committee. MCC will conduct the counselling to fill 15% All India Quota Seats. The allocation of seats will be done on the basis of All India Quota Merit List.

The remaining 85% seats will be filled through state-level counselling. Aglasem would like to inform candidates that for the state medical counselling, the notification will be released separately, after the announcement of the result. The seats on the state counsellings will be filled through State Merit List of NEET.

The number of candidates applying for NEET is increasing every year. In 2015, only 6,32,625 candidates applied for the exam. Then, in the year 2016, NEET was held twice. For Phase I of NEET 6,67,637 candidates registered, whereas, for Phase II 4,38,867 applied. In the year 2017, the total number of NEET applicants touched 11 lakh and now in the year the NEET 2013 stats, it is 13,26,725. The number of candidates registered for NEET is even bigger than that for JEE Main where only 11 lakh filled the form.

As the ending note, Aglasem would like to tell that there is a possibility that from next year onwards NEET might not be held in 11 languages. This year, only 119260 opted to give the exam in regional languages. Whereas to write the exam in the English language 1060923 candidates opted and for the Hindi language was chosen by 146542 candidates.

Only 8% candidates took the paper in regional language. So, it is being predicted that there is a high possibility that the exam will be held in lesser languages. All the best for your NEET 2018 Result. We hope you qualify the exam in flying colours.

