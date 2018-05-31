5G Technology Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights:

5G is the up-coming fifth-generation wireless broadband technology which is based on the IEEE 802.11ac standard. 5G connectivity is going to provide better speeds and coverage than other connectivity. The technology operates with a 5 GHz signal and offers a speed up to 1GB per second. The signal technology also provides better coverage and signaling efficiency. The 5G technology is expected to launch by 2020.

The factors contributing to the growth of the 5G technology are the shift toward new broadband technology, growing demand for high data speed, huge network coverage, and stable growth in the mobile data traffic, increasing demand for machine-to- machine communication in organizations and the increasing demand for broadband services over other mobile networks. The continuous demand from subscribers for better mobile broadband experiences is encouraging the growth of the 5G technology market. The market is expected to grow at a fast pace in 2020.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2988

Major Key Players

Telstra (Australia),

KT (South Korea),

Turkcell (Turkey),

SoftBank (Japan),

SK Telecom (South Korea),

LG Uplus (South Korea),

NTT DOCOMO (Japan),

KDDI (Japan),

MTS (Russia),

China Mobile (China),

TeliaSonera (Sweden), Telefónica (Spain), Vodafone Group (U.K.), Singtel (Singapore), Verizon (U.S.), T-Mobile (U.S.), China Unicom (China), and Deutsche Telekom (Germany) among other are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global 5G Technology Market.

Other players in the market include Korea Telecom (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), Qualcomm (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Huawei (China), Verizon (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), T-Mobile USA, Inc., LG (South Korea), and China Mobile (China).

5G technology Global Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, North America is expected to gain the most promising returns in the 5G technology market. U.S and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the 5G technology market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players and increasing demand for high speed data connectivity across different industry verticals. 5G technology market in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of 5G technology market and Japan is expected to show most promising returns among other countries. This is owing to growing urbanization and increasing investments in the research and development sector in China, Japan, and India in the region.

5G technology Global Market – Segmentation

The 5G technology market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Usability: Comprises Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Massive Internet of Things and Mission Critical Services.

Segmentation by Technology: Radio Access Technologies (RAT), Wi-Fi, High-Speed Package Access (HSPA), Global System for Mobile (GSM), and Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX).

Segmentation by Application: Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Home Automation, Energy & Utility, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructure, and Public Safety & Surveillance.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/5g-technology-market-2988

Intended Audience: