Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

Study on Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by application (consumer goods, bottles, technical) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market which includes company profiling of Coca-Cola Company, Toyota Tsusho, Toray Industries, M&G Chemicals, Teijin Limited, Braskem, Dak America, Indorama Ventures, Novamont S.P.A, and Avantium Technologies. According to report the global bio based polyethylene terephthalate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global bio based polyethylene terephthalate market covers segments such as application. The application segments include consumer goods, bottles, technical, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bio based polyethylene terephthalate market such as,The Coca-Cola Company, Toyota Tsusho, Toray Industries, M&G Chemicals, Teijin Limited, Braskem, Dak America, Indorama Ventures, Novamont S.P.A, and Avantium Technologies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macroindicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bio based polyethylene terephthalate market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bio based polyethylene terephthalate market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the bio based polyethylene terephthalate market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bio based polyethylene terephthalate market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

4. Global Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Consumer Goods

4.2 Bottles

4.3 Technical

4.4 Others

5. Global Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application

5.1.2 North America Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Country

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Europe Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application

5.2.2 Europe Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Country

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Country

5.4 RoW

5.4.1 RoW Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application

5.4.2 RoW Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Sub-region

6. Companies Covered

6.1 The Coca-Cola Company

6.2 Toyota Tsusho

6.3 Toray Industries

6.4 M& G Chemicals

6.5 Teijin Limited

6.6 Braskem

6.7 Dak America

6.8 Indorama Ventures

6.9 Novamont S.P.A

6.10 Avantium Technologies