SHUKR Brings a Summer Focus to Modest Clothing

As the weather warms up, feeling fashionable can be struggle while keeping cool and comfortable during the holy month of Ramadan, but SHUKR Islamic Clothing has a variety of modest clothing essentials for enjoying the heat in style this summer.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing was established in 2001 by Anas Sillwood, as a means to provide Muslims with stylish wardrobe solutions for modest fashion. SHUKR is proud to be able to provide inspirational feature outfits and style advice to Muslim men and women, particularly when it comes to finding comfortable modest fashion.

While the competition for modest clothing is strong, SHUKR is able to differentiate itself with distinct seasonable collections that meet Islamic standards of modest fashion with the influence of Western styles and sensibilities. “It’s important for Muslims in the west to feel comfortable in what they wear, and it is our goal to help them do so,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner. “It’s a perfect way to distinguish ourselves as an Islamic brand with a sophisticated approach to modest clothing.”

Traditional pieces, such as long, loose-fitting dresses and pants are providing to be popular among many western and international customers due to their versatility. In the summer heat, it can be difficult to find modest clothing that makes it so easy to keep cool, but SHUKR has a variety of fabrics on hand to ensure that Muslims do not have to substitute their modesty for style.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s modest fashion collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

