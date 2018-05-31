Tertiary Butyl Amine Market Insights & Development Status till 2025

Tertiary butyl amine is a transparent colorless compound with molecular formula (CH3)3CNH2. It possesses amine-like odor. Tertiary butyl amine is primarily used in rubber, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates. It is employed as rubber accelerator to improve the rate of vulcanization. Agrochemicals derived from this compound include terbutryn, terbacil, and terbumeton.

Rubber is not only used to manufacture tire in automobiles, but it is also employed in engine gaskets, radiator seals, performance hoses, ignition cables, and airbags. Asia Pacific holds more than 60% share of the global rubber market. The region is expected to offer immense growth to the tertiary butyl amine market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for automobiles in Europe and Asia Pacific is estimated to propel the rubber market. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for tertiary butyl amine in the near future. Crop protection chemicals are widely used in the agriculture industry to enhance the crop yield.

Crop protection chemicals such as fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides are employed to eliminate unwanted plants and pests. Increase in usage of crop protection chemicals is anticipated to propel the demand for tertiary butyl amine. Growth in population has raised food security concerns. Developing and underdeveloped countries lack proper infrastructure for storage and distribution of food grains. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand for tertiary butyl amine owing to its usage in agrochemicals.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit significant demand for tertiary butyl amine in the next few years, led by the expansion in the rubber industry. Demand for rubber is high from tire and automotive applications in major countries in the region such as China and India. Increase in demand for new automotive vehicles is estimated to fuel the demand for rubber. This, in turn is likely to boost the demand of tertiary butyl amine. Large scale manufacturers such as BASF SE are expanding their capacity in the region to meet the rising demand for rubber additives such as tertiary butyl amine, which is used as an accelerator in the rubber industry.

