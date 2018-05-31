The National Association of Christian Ministers Introduces Online Ministry Training

The National Association of Christian Ministers (August 02, 2016) – The National Association of Christian Ministers, a non-denominational fellowship of professional Christian ministers, introduced a new online ministry training program. It allows deserving candidate to become an ordained Minister of the Gospel after completing the required training and formalities.

Online ministry training program offered by this association is truly outstanding. It aims to develop efficient leaders and ministers for the pious cause of Christ. This course comprises of required training, personal development, interaction and internships. After the completion of this course, a minster may even request a reference letter from the president of this organization.

“National Association of Christian Ministers” has been offering various courses that include professional development, Christian ordination, ministry training, etc. In addition to the same, it also provides church charters and minster license. Through its official website, it also makes available ministerial resources free of cost to all those, who are called to ministry.

