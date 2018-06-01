Bioactive Materials Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Study on Bioactive Materials Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Bioactive Materials Market by type (granules, powders, moldables&injectables), materials (composite, glass, glass ceramic), application (bioengineering, dentistry, surgery) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Bioactive Materials over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Bioactive Materials Market which includes company profiling of Biomatlante, Arthrex Inc., Pulpdent Corporation, Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy., Lasaks.r.o., Zimmer Holdings Inc., Medtronic Inc.,, Stryker Corporation, DePuySynthes, and C.I. TAKIRON Corporation. According to report the global bioactive materials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global bioactive materials market covers segments such as type, materials, and application. The type segments include granules, powders, moldables&injectables, and others. On the basis of materials the global bioactive materials market is categorized into composite, glass, glass ceramic, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application the bioactive materials market is segmented as bioengineering, dentistry, surgery, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bioactive materials market such as, Biomatlante, Arthrex Inc., Pulpdent Corporation, Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy., Lasaks.r.o., Zimmer Holdings Inc., Medtronic Inc.,, Stryker Corporation, DePuySynthes, and C.I. TAKIRON Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bioactive materials market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bioactive materials market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the bioactive materials market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bioactive materials market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Bioactive Materials Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Bioactive Materials Market

4. Global Bioactive Materials Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Granules

4.2 Powders

4.3 Moldables & Injectables

4.4 Others

5. Global Bioactive Materials Market by Materials 2017 – 2023

5.1 Composite

5.2 Glass

5.3 Glass Ceramic

5.4 Others

6. Global Bioactive Materials Market by Application 2017 – 2023

6.1 Bioengineering

6.2 Dentistry

6.3 Surgery

6.4 Others

7. Global Bioactive Materials Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Bioactive Materials Market by Type

7.1.2 North America Bioactive Materials Market by Materials

7.1.3 North America Bioactive Materials Market by Application

7.1.4 North America Bioactive Materials Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Bioactive Materials Market by Type

7.2.2 Europe Bioactive Materials Market by Materials

7.2.3 Europe Bioactive Materials Market by Application

7.2.4 Europe Bioactive Materials Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bioactive Materials Market by Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bioactive Materials Market by Materials

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bioactive Materials Market by Application

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Bioactive Materials Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Bioactive Materials Market by Type

7.4.2 RoW Bioactive Materials Market by Materials

7.4.3 RoW Bioactive Materials Market by Application

7.4.4 RoW Bioactive Materials Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Biomatlante

8.2 Arthrex Inc.

8.3 Pulpdent Corporation

8.4 Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy.

8.5 Lasak s.r.o.

8.6 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

8.7 Medtronic Inc.,

8.8 Stryker Corporation

8.9 DePuy Synthes

8.10 C.I. TAKIRON Corporation

