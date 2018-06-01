Casio Edifice Chronograph Tachymeter EF-558SG-1AV Mens Watch: The Useful, Glam Watch

The Casio Edifice Chronograph Tachymeter EF-558SG-1AV Mens Watch bears an intelligent, futuristic design in black, grey and gold. It imparts the dial a high-visibility, shows day and date, its baton hour markers are impressively large and bold. The stopwatch can track time up to 4:59:59 and the hour-measuring sub-dial is different from the norm. It jumps back to its starting position upon reset and completion.

Amazing micro-work creates the larger part of the Casio Edifice Chronograph Tachymeter EF-558SG-1AV Mens Watch. It is readily viewable, starting from the dial. There are various combinations, all perfectly placed, making them extremely easy to read. Despite its busy impression, the Casio Edifice Chronograph Tachymeter EF-558SG-1AV Mens Watch marks its prominence as a daily wear for the city, the woods and shallow water, the last part due to its true 100 meters of water resistance. Rain, dust or mud – this piece of equipment will make through all the hardship faced on the way. It has an intricate, luxurious design that grants it access even to evenings in white sharkskin suits.

The Casio Edifice Chronograph Tachymeter EF-558SG-1AV Mens Watch is one of the limited few gold edition watches from Casio. Its battery lasts for 5 years with moderate chronograph use. It’s a satiny gloss; not a sharp, metallic shine, which is far more pleasant than bright stainless steel. The black-gold dial imparts prominence to the watch face, making it easy to view readings. It’s a refined and advanced design, at par with the busy, modern day lifestyles. It’s a keeper that’s built for the long haul, not to drop off with fading fashion trends. Besides the golden accents on the dial, it is much futuristic. It provides a sunken, dark background with a decent amount of metallic luster. Classic elements meet modern style in the Casio Edifice Chronograph Tachymeter EF-558SG-1AV Mens Watch.

The watch has a screwed-down crown, which is a nice bit of surprise considering its price; it ensures all the more the insides to be safe when it is mud and water around. The Mens Casio Watches oozes quality and is quite heavy, but no way cumbersome. It also looks very expensive, edgy and ergonomic. The retrograde sub-dial (chrono hours) adds to it further. Not many watches come with a chronograph that count beyond one hour; the Casio Edifice Chronograph Tachymeter EF-558SG-1AV Mens Watch is one of those few that offer. But at a much lower price!

Bottom line: The Casio Edifice Mens Watch poses a stark contrast to the largely existing mindset about the brand. It is one of Casio’s grand proclamations that it’s not just about plastic; bleeping sounds and blipping lights. It’s something more elegant and gorgeous with added practicalities than many other daily use watches.