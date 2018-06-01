Everything You Need To Know To Secure A Second Mortgage Loan With Canadian Cash Solutions

With a second mortgage, you have access to the shares that you already have in your home. In simple words, a second mortgage is a loan that has been taken out against a property that you have a mortgage on currently. When you acquire a second mortgage, your original mortgage lender will be on the title of your home in addition to your lender of the second mortgage.

Securing your second mortgage with your home equity refers that you can get approved for the loan in less than an hour and can have your loan amount in less than a day.

Second mortgages are called a subordinate because if the loan went into default, the first mortgage has to be paid off before the second. That is why the lender of a second mortgage has a higher risk. Such high risk can result in a higher interest rate than that of the first mortgage.

Decide How Much You Can Borrow

However, three keywords decide the total amount you can borrow as a second mortgage:

The value of your property and the amount owing on your first mortgage

Your ability to repay both your first mortgage and your second mortgage

Your planning – that is, the way you plan to repay the loan at the end

You can use a second mortgage to:

Access to equity in your home

Pay off credit card debts

Financing of home renovations

Get quick access to funds

