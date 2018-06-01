Flame Retardants Market:

Industry Overview:

Global Flame Retardants is estimated to be witnessed a significant growth of million metric tons by 2022 with CAGR of 5.86% between 2016 and 2022.

Global Flame Retardants are chemicals which are added to many materials to increase their fire safety it has reduced the devastating impact of fires on people, property and the environment. They are added to or treat potentially flammable materials, including textiles and plastics.

Global Flame Retardants are found in various applications such as plastics, fabrics, cable and wires, polyurethane foam, and others. Increasing in demand for building and construction, electronics and transportation industries will boost the market of flame retardants. Substitutes such as magnesium hydroxide (MDH) for flame retardants might hamper the global flame retardant market.

Access Sample Report Details@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2506

Industry Segmentation:

Global Flame Retardants Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, end users and region. Based on types of flame retardants market is segmented into brominated, phosphorus, nitrogen, chlorinated, metal hydrate and others. Based on application of flame retardants the market is segmented into plastics, fabrics, cable and wires, polyurethane foam, and others. Based on end user the market segmented into transportation, packaging industry, military & aerospace industry, building & construction, electronics, and others.

Industry Trends Insight:

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of flame retardants market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of flame retardants market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

Industry Key Players:

BASF SE (Germany),

Albemarle Corporation (US),

Chemtura Corporation (US),

The Dow Chemical Co (US),

Clariant International Ag (Switzerland),

Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands),

China Antimony Chemicals Co. Ltd (China).

For further information on this report, visit@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flame-retardants-market-2506

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com