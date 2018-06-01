Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by type of device (standard, single-use NPWT devices), wound type (diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, burn wounds and others),end use (hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, homecare setting) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market are Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, Paul Hartmann, Acelity, Cardinal Health, Prospera, Medela AG, Devon Medical Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher and Molnlycke Health Care.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/319

The Lower Pricing of Devices Due to Increased Competition Globally, and Reduction in Reimbursements in the US and Europe Could Impact the Market Growth in the Coming Years

The wound care market comprises two main segments, namely traditional wound dressings and advanced wound care products. Traditional wound dressings are extensively used by healthcare professional particularly under dry environment to protect wound from external factors. Advanced wound care products are used by specialist professionals to provide a therapeutic effect that supports wound healing. Based on type of technology used in wound healing process, these products are divided into moist wound care dressings, biologics, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices and other therapeutic devices. Among these, NPWT therapy has become a popular method of treating a large number of acute and chronic wounds over the past decade and developed as an important addition to the vast number of wound treatments available to the healthcare professionals. This NPWT device applies suction and removes excess fluid from the wound bed through a tubing system attached to a canister with an objective to improve the wound environment and thereby promote healing. This therapy is also known as atmospheric pressure therapy and topic negative pressure therapy. The main NPWT device currently in use is the foam-based V.A.C. system developed by acelity.

The Market Remains Strong in the Coming years with New Product Launches Which can be used at Patient’s Home and Increased Demand for NPWT Products

The principle driving factors fueling this market growth include rise in base of aging population, increasing demand in emerging markets, growing incidence of diabetes, increasing applications of NPWT devices and technological advancements. However, the lower pricing of devices due to increased competition globally, and reduction in reimbursements in the US and Europe could impact the market growth in the coming years. Thus, by considering above-mentioned factors, the market remains strong in the coming years with new product launches which can be used at patient’s home and increased demand for NPWT products.

Segment Covered

The report on global negative pressure wound therapy market covers segments such as, type of device, wound type and end use. On the basis of type of device the global negative pressure wound therapy market is categorized into standard NPWT devices and single-use NPWT devices. On the basis of wound type the global negative pressure wound therapy market is categorized into diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, burn wounds and others. On the basis of end use the global negative pressure wound therapy market is categorized into hospitals, outpatient surgery centers and homecare setting.

North America to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global negative pressure wound therapy market such as, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, Paul Hartmann, Acelity, Cardinal Health, Prospera, Medela AG, Devon Medical Inc., Lohmann& Rauscher and Molnlycke Health Care.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

4. Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Type of Device

4.1. Standard NPWT Devices

4.2. Single-use NPWT Devices

5. Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Wound Type

5.1. Diabetic Foot Ulcers

5.2. Venous Leg Ulcers

5.3. Pressure Ulcers

5.4. Burn Wounds

5.5. Others

6. Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by End Use

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Outpatient Surgery Centers

6.3. Homecare Setting

7. Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Region 2017-2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Type of Device

7.1.2. North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Wound Type

7.1.3. North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by End Use

7.1.4. North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Type of Device

7.2.2. Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Wound Type

7.2.3. Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by End Use

7.2.4. Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Type of Device

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Wound Type

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by End Use

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Type of Device

7.4.2. RoW Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Wound Type

7.4.3. RoW Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by End Use

7.4.4. RoW Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. Smith & Nephew

8.2. Convatec

8.3. Paul Hartmann

8.4. Acelity

8.5. Cardinal Health

8.6. Prospera

8.7. Medela AG

8.8. Devon Medical Inc.

8.9. Lohmann& Rauscher

8.10. Molnlycke Health Care

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/negative_pressure_wound_therapy_market