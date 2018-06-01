Omega3 Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2023

Omega3 Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Omega3 Market by application (dietary supplement, fish feed, food and beverage, infant formula, pet food, pharmaceutical and some others), source (marine, nuts and seeds, soya and soya products, vegetable oils and others), type (ALA, DHA, EPA ) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Omega3 Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Omega3 Market are BASF SE, Cargill Inc. Croda International PLC, GC Rieber Oils, Martek Biosciences, Pharma Marine AS, Royal DSM, OLVEA Fish Oils , Omega Protein Corporation Zymes LLC.

The Pharmaceutical Companies are Introducing More Concentrated Omega 3 Products and the Increasing Preference for Those among People is also driving the Demand for the Market

The size of the global omega3 market was approximately USD 10 billion during 2015 and it is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 12.0% and 13.0% from 2017 to 2023. Omega3 fatty acids are essential for human health, but the body does not generate it on its own. While ALA is present in Omega3 is present in algaes, certain plants, fishes, krills, nut oils, certain plants and some other seafood. Fishes include anchovies, bluefish, herring, mackerel, salmon, sardines, sturgeon, lake trout, tuna and some others. Commercially omega3 is sourced from oils of the above-mentioned sources. Alpha-Linoleic acid, DocosaHexaenoic acid, EicosaPentaenoic acids and some others are major Omega-3 fatty acids. EPA and DHA are present in some fishes. While, ALA is present in canola oil, flaxseed and flaxseed oil, soybean oil and walnuts. Omega3 fatty acids have an in important role in the functioning of the brain and nervous system. Moreover, it is useful in overall natural growth and development of body. Omega3 decrease blood fat, clotting of blood, inflammation and arterial wall fatty plaques. It helps in avoiding irregular heartbeat, decrease inflammation and improve good cholesterol in the body. Hence, Omega-3 can help in reducing the risk of heart diseases. Consumption of omega3 based food and supplements can reduce the risk of medical conditions such as asthma, ADHD, breast cancer, colon cancer, Crohn’s disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, rheumatoid arthritis and some others. ALA is present in some plant sources. Some of these are important nutrients serves as lubricant for cells and improves communication and flexibility among cells. They enter all cell membranes and helps in improving cell metabolism as well as gene expression. Omega-3 supplements enhance the anti-inflammatory drugs effectiveness.

The Increasing Applications in Functional Foods and Pharmaceuticals are Major Growth Drivers for the Global Omega 3 Market

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of Omega 3 against the chronic diseases among public is generating more demand for omega 3 fatty acids based products. The pharmaceutical companies are introducing more concentrated omega 3 products and the increasing preference for those among people is also driving the demand for the market. Increasing demand for Omega 3 supplements is expected to augment the growth of the market. Moreover, the demand for Omega3 supplements is growing rapidly and it is anticipated to enhance the growth of the global omega3 market. Furthermore, the omega 3 based infant formulas are expected to generate more demand during the forecast period, as it contains nutrients that help in the growth and development of infants. The new technological advancements in the better encapsulation of omega 3 ingredients from fish source is expected to be a trend in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The absence of a standard for recommended dietary intake is expected to remain as a major restraint for the global Omega 3 market. The high price is a major restraint for rapid growth of algal oil as an alternative for fish oil in the global Omega3 market. Huge investments in the clinical as well as commercial research & development for Omega3 are yielding more new applications and effective products. It is expected to generate lot of opportunities for major market players to expand and diversify their product range during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global omega3 market by application, source, type and region. The segmentation of the market by application includes dietary supplement, fish feed, food and beverage, infant formula, pet food, pharmaceutical and some others. On the basis of source, the market is segmented as marine, nuts and seeds, soya and soya products, vegetable oils and others. Further, based on type, the market is segmented as alpha linolenic acid (ALA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and others. Among the types docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) segment command a major share in terms of revenue in the global omega 3 market. Fish oil accounts for major share in terms of source for Omega 3 fatty acids. Algae based omega3 segment attained a significant share in demand in the market due, to the preference from the vegetarians and vegans and it is expected to sustain the growth of the market. Demand for omega 3 based animal and pet food are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period ,as pet owners prefer nutritional food over conventional food for their pets.

Increasing Demand for Omega-3 from Infant Formula Manufacturers is expected to enhance the Growth of the North American Omega3 Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest omega3 market with highest consumption, owing to the high demand from pharmaceuticals and supplements segments. Increasing demand for omega-3 from infant formula manufacturers is expected to enhance the growth of the North American Omega3 market. Increase in consumption of Omega 3 supplements in major European countries is driving the growth of European Omega 3 Market. Preference for nutritional foods is expected to enhance the demand for the Omega 3 in Europe during the forecast period. Increasing instances of lifestyle related illnesses and other chronic illness are prompting doctors and people in Asia-Pacific to adopt supplements, functional foods, infant formulas and other products containing Omega 3 for attaining the health benefits. The heavy investments in the pharmaceutical sector in South East Asian region and India, along with the presence of existing global Pharmaceutical players is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific Omega3 market. Moreover, given the huge population and the increasing number of people with disposable income and health consciousness, Asia-Pacific Omega 3 market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about health benefits of omega 3 products and presence of huge infant population is driving the African Omega 3 Market over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of omega3 globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of omega3. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the omega3 market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the omega3 market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

