Retail Inventory Management Software Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global retail inventory management software market is expected to grow rapidly through the forecast period. The growth of e-commerce industry, need for asset tracking in inventory with the help of mobile devices, and centralization of inventory data among various verticals are promoting the growth for the market.

The global retail inventory management software market is classified into deployment, end-user, and region.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global retail inventory management software market are Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), JDA Software (U.S.), Netsuite (U.S.), Fishbowl (U.S.), inFlow Inventory Software (Canada), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Totvs S.A (Brazil), Retalix Ltd (Israel), and Quintiq (Netherlands), among others.

Other vendors include Sage Group plc (U.K), Logility, Inc (U.S.), Lawson Software (U.S.), Aldata Software Management Inc (Canada), Accellos (U.S.), BluJay Solutions. (U.S.), Kinaxis (Canada), Kewill Systems (U.S.), Manhattan Associates (U.S.), Servigistics (U.S.), and GTNexus (U.S.), among others.

The prominent players constantly keep on innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customer.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America, at present, due to higher concentration of inventory management companies in countries, such as the United States and Canada.

Europe has acquired the second largest market share and is expected to show a decent growth in the retail inventory management software market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in India and China that are developing the related software for inventory management. Furthermore, the retail industry in Asia Pacific is booming, which is driving the growth of market in Asia Pacific region.

Segmentation:

The global retail inventory management software market is classified into deployment, end-user, and region. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-demand and on-premise. On the basis of end-user, the segment is further classified into traditional retailers and off-price retailers.

Regionally, the global retail inventory management software market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Intended Audience:

Technology Integrators

Software Developers

Research Organizations

OEM

Supply Chain Implementers

Technology Investors

Testing

Government Agencies

Third Party Developers

