The 10th Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition 2018 (PV Guangzhou 2018)

Date: August 16th-18th, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Website: pvguangzhou.com

China, From PV Production Powerhouse to the Biggest Solar Energy User

After claiming over 60% of global PV panel market share according to International Energy Agency, China now strives for the leading position in solar power consumption, setting an installed capacity goal of 60GW for 2020 in the 13th Five-Year Plan for Electricity Development released in December, 2016.

Review of PV Guangzhou 2017

On a show floor of 20,000㎡, over 300 exhibitors gathered for the show, including LONGi, SAJ, CSG, Yingli Solar, Ginlong, INVT, Allgrand, Reille, Avolt, Sofarsolar, Goodwe, Growatt, Moso, SRNE, Topray, Amerisolar, Osaka Vacuum, 304 Industrial Park, and etc. 88% exhibitors were content with the show, especially with the improved buyer quality. Many of them even booked their booths on site for 2018.

Preview of PV Guangzhou 2018

As the largest and most influential PV trade show in South China, PV Guangzhou 2018 is going to double its show floor to 40,000sq.m, with 600 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology! With an ever-expanding global database of up to 500,000 entries and over 300 media partners worldwide, we are very confident to make 2018 another banner year for PV Guangzhou!

Exhibits

−Photovoltaic Production Equipment: silicon rod silicon block silicon ingot production equipment, silicon wafer production equipment, battery production equipment, solar panels/modules production equipment, film version of the battery production equipment, and etc.

−Production Technology & Research Equipment: photovoltaic cells, related PV components, PV raw material, PV project and system, and etc.

−Solar Application Products: solar street lamp, lawn lamp, yard lamp, beacon lights, agricultural insecticide lamps, chargers, lights, traffic warning lights and other solar information display screen.

