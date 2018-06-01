The global IQF Fruits and Vegetables market to be more fruitful for investors in recent future

The report “IQF Fruits And Vegetables Market By Types (Fruits Which Include Berries, Bananas, Mango, Apple, Papaya, Pineapple, Kiwi And Others And Vegetables Which Include Carrots, Beans, Peas, Corn, Potato, Broccoli, Cauliflower And Others), By Distribution (Retail Outlets, Online Stores And Hypermarkets), By End Users (Hotels/Catering And Food Manufacturers), And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2016–2021)”, The global IQF Fruits and Vegatables Market is calculated to reach $ 11.03 billion by 2021 from the 2016’s valuation of $ 8.5 billion, at a CAGR of 5.34%. The increasing proportion of woring population and growing demand for fresher frozen vegetables are the key promoting factor behind the market growth.

By type, berries to be the biggest market share provider till 2021

The Global IQF Fruits and Vegetables market is broadly classified into Fruits and Vegetables. Each category is again classified into various subcategories like Bananas, Berries, Kiwi, Mango, Apple, Papaya, Pineapple, and Vegetables like Corn, Broccoli, Carrots, Beans, Peas, Potato, Cauliflower and Others. The berries segment is forecast to approach the position of the largest market share provider by 2021, owing to the extensive use of berries as fruits and as topping in various kinds of bakery products all over the world.

By outlets, Hypermarkets to be the holder of the biggest market share

On the basis of outlets, the global market is segmented into Retail stores, Online stores and Hypermarkets. In this segmentation of the market, the Hypermarket segment Is estimated to account for the biggest market share by 2021. Hypermarkets are followed by Retail markets in the market share. But, with the increasing market for e-commerce, the Online Markets segment is forecast to grow at a high growth rate in the forecast period. The expansion of various Hypermarket brands into untapped markets is expected to promote the market growth.

By End user, Food Manufacturers to outgrow other segments in future

By End user, the IQF Fruits & Vegetables market is classified into Hotel/Caterers and Food Manufacturers. In 2016, the Food Manufacturers have been the highest providers in terms of market share. Increasing demand for food that can be stored for longer durations acts as a prime promoting factor for the expanding scope of the market. The usage of frozen fruits and vegetables in the making of delicacies such as Juices, Ice creams and Smoothies is also predicted to propel the market growth forward.

Asia-Pacific to grow at a double digit CAGR in the period forecast

Based on geography, the global market is studies under different regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Owing to the increased demand for frozen fruits and vegetables market in both the U.S. and Canada, North America currently occupies the position of top market share holder. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness a double digit CAGR due to the presence of developing countries like India and China, where, the demand for exotic fruits is on the rise.

Top market players dominating the market with their products are SunOpta Inc, Fruktana Ltd, Alasko Foods Inc, AXUS International LLC, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Rasanco Ltd and Nimeks Organics, Breukers Schamp Foods and others.

