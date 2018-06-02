Ai Qing Poetry Concert “The Brilliant Poetry, The Good Life” Was Successfully Completed

The second Ai Qing Poetry Concert “The brilliant poetry, the good life” was ceremoniously held in Mr. Ai Qing’s hometown Jinhua. The party which led by Ai Qing’s poetries and infused with the aesthetic of modern art, embodied the inheritance and development of poetry, and integrated the essence, characteristics, rhyme with the age. Through the rich artistic forms such as chanting, reciting, singing, dancing and so on, the part has made the poem’s unique cultural connotation more exquisite and beautiful.

The dubbing performing artist Xu Tao, the famous tenor Cheng Zhi, the narrator of the most popular documentary in the year, “A Bite of China” Li Lihong, black ducks… These artists, who enjoy great reputation both at home and abroad, gave their performances on the stage, singing out the rhythmic beauty of poetry in Ai Qing’s hometown, Jinhua.

(song and dance show “when the dawn wears a white coat”)

“Ah, when dawn wears white, how fresh the fields are!” Wang Lujia of Jinghua Opera Troupe and children’s choir in Jindong District performed the “when the dawn wears a white coat “, which opened the prelude to the evening party. This poem is written by Ai Qing in 1932. Through the female vocal solo in the scene, the singing of children, and the artistic deduction of Jinghua Opera, the unique charm of Jinhua is presented.

“And Tongguan, ah, Tongguan, on the other shore of the Yellow River, she solemnly guarded the peace of the motherland.” The familiar poem “Feng Ling Du” was written by Ai Qing in 1941. The poetry was presented in the special performance when Ai Qing returned to his hometown in Jindong in 90s. Ai Qing was thrilled. He shook the singer’s hand and said: “This way of the performance expressed all the scenes of my poem, and I seemed to back to the age of writing the poem.”

(Xu Tao is reciting “song of the wind”, Ai Qing’s poem written in 1942)

Xu Tao, a famous dubbing performing artist, recited the classic poem “song of the wind”. He recited it with the alternating rhythm, the silver voice and the deep feeling, making the audience’s heart rise and fall with the words of a cadence. The black duck Choir brought the original song “Love you， Jindong”, which won the thunderous applause from the audience. Cheng Zhi, a famous tenor singer, the first grade actor of the General political Chorus of PLA, presented the “love of the Republic”, of great momentum, which brought the atmosphere of the party to the climax.

(Black duck choir is singing original song “love you, Jindong”)

This was a sleepless night. This was a wonderful concert of other poems. This was a commemoration of the whole nation to the great poet Ai Qing. Ai Qing used the charm of his poetry to inspire the yearning for poetry in the new age, and inspired everyone who loves poetry to continue to inherit and innovate with the spirit of his poetry. Ai Qing’s poetry and spirit will always be like this evening, along with people’s life, ideal and future, always passing on this land where he deeply loved.

