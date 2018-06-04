Bio-Succinic Acid Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

Study on Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Bio-Succinic Acid Market by process type (electrodialysis, ammonium sulphate process), by application (polybutylene succinate, polyester polyols, plasticizers, olymer, esters, solvents, coatings), by end-user (agriculture, pharmaceutical, food, personal care) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Bio-Succinic Acid over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market which includes company profiling of BASF SA, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, DSM, Myriant, BioAmber, Purac, RoquetteFreres S.A., Reverdia, and Corbion N.V. According to the report the Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.71% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global bio-succinic acid market covers segments such as process type, application, and end-user. The process type segments include electrodialysis process, ammonium sulphate process, and direct crystallization process. On the basis of application the global bio-succinic acid market is categorized into polybutylene succinate, polyester polyols, plasticizers, olymer and esters, 1, 4 butanediol, solvents & coatings, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user the bio-succinic acid market is segmented as agriculture, pharmaceutical, chemical industry, food, and personal care.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bio-succinic acid market such as, BASF SA, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, DSM, Myriant, BioAmber, Purac, RoquetteFreres S.A., Reverdia, and Corbion N.V.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bio-succinic acid market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bio-succinic acid market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the bio-succinic acid market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bio-succinic acid market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market

4. Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Process Type 2018 – 2024

4.1 Electrodialysis Process

4.2 Ammonium Sulphate Process

4.3 Direct Crystallization Process

5. Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Application 2018 – 2024

5.1 Polybutylene Succinate

5.2 Polyester Polyols

5.3 Plasticizers

5.4 olymer and Esters

5.5 1, 4 Butanediol

5.6 Solvents & Coatings

5.7 Others

6. Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market by End-User 2018 – 2024

6.1 Agriculture

6.2 Pharmaceutical

6.3 Chemical Industry

6.4 Food

6.5 Personal Care

7. Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Process Type

7.1.2 North America Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Application

7.1.3 North America Bio-Succinic Acid Market by End-User

7.1.4 North America Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Process Type

7.2.2 Europe Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Application

7.2.3 Europe Bio-Succinic Acid Market by End-User

7.2.4 Europe Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Process Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Application

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Succinic Acid Market by End-User

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Process Type

7.4.2 RoW Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Application

7.4.3 RoW Bio-Succinic Acid Market by End-User

7.4.4 RoW Bio-Succinic Acid Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 BASF SA

8.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

8.3 Mitsui & Co. Ltd

8.4 DSM

8.5 Myriant

8.6 BioAmber

8.7 Purac

8.8 RoquetteFreres S.A.

8.9 Reverdia

8.10 Corbion N.V.

