Data Analytics Market by Worldwide Market Size, Growth Rate and Forecast Report 2023

Market Highlights:

Data Analytics is a statistical method of analyzing and examining very large amount of data and gain an effective outcome. The data which are processed in this method can be collected from past trends and helps to gain insightful information which can help in business growth. Cost reduction, faster decision making and new product or service launch are the key features in which data analytics can be a very helpful. High adoption rate of technology and growing analytics market has driven the market of data analytics. This market is currently growing with CAGR of ~31% and expected to grow at US $~159 billion by the end of forecasted period.

Data Analytics market will be adopted widely around the globe soon. Organization who falls under the umbrella of SMEs have realized that data analytics could help to grow their business on very large scale whereas Tier I and Tier II companies are using data analytics to understand the demand pattern and make the wise decisions accordingly.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: “Technological growth and need of data interpretation in big organization are the key drivers for the data analytics market. High adoption rate of automation and high dependency on technology will help the big data analytics to explore the new heights in coming period.”

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Major key Players

IBM (U.S),

Alteryx (U.S.)

BigPanda (U.S.)

SAS Institute (U.S.),

Dell (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services (U.S.),

Cogito Corporation (U.S.),

Datameer (U.S.), Looker (U.S.) among others.

Market Trends

At present there are three main trends that the market has high hopes of and they are as follows:

Emergence of proficient machine learning algorithms.

Better computer systems to analyze large datasets.

Adoption of concepts of artificial intelligence and internet of things IoT.

According to the report, Global Data Analytics market has been valued at US billion which is expected to grow at CAGR of 31% and soon hit the market size of US $159 billion. Growing application areas and high adoption rate of analytics software are some key factors which is driving the market.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide data analytics market has been separated into four equal parts. They can be listed as end users, types, geographies and applications.

On the basis of end users, the market has been divided into healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, software/IT and government.

When it comes to types the industry is trifurcated into descriptive, prescriptive and predictive.

Geographically, the market has its reach across several areas of the world like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Lastly, based on applications the market has been segmented into DBMS, mining and data mining.

