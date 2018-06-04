Interesting Research Report on the Future of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market 2017-2023

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market by type of treatment (transfemoral approach and transapical approach), by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market are Boston Scientific Corp., Direct Flow medical, Inc., BraccoSpA, JenaValveTechnology, Inc., Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. According to report the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), it has been estimated that the Number of People Suffering from Cardiovascular Diseases Will Increase to 22.2 Million By 2030

Some of the key driving factors attributing to the growth of this market include increasing number of patients with cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, heart failures and coronary artery diseases. In addition, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical open heart procedures, reduction in hospital stays, low risk of infection, minimal blood loss are further propelling the market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), it has been estimated that the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases will increase to 22.2 million by 2030.

Segment Covered

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) also referred as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure repairs the valve without removing the old, damaged valve. Instead, it wedges a replacement valve into the aortic valve’s place. Normally valve replacement method requires an open heart procedure with a sternotomy, in which the chest is surgically separated for the treatment. Whereas, the TAVR procedures can be done through very small openings that leave all the chest bones in place. There are two methods available for TAVR surgical procedure, which includes: Entering through the femoral artery (large artery in the groin), called the transfemoral approach, which does not require a surgical incision in the chest. A minimally invasive surgical approach with a small incision in the chest and entering through a large artery in the chest or through the tip of the left ventricle (the apex), which is known as the transapical approach.

The report on global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market covers segments such as, type of treatment. On the basis of type of treatment the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market is categorized into transfemoral approach and transapical approach.

Recent clinical trials on TAVR devices proved that these devices are non-inferior, and possibly superior, to surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) within the intermediate risk patient population. These trials were also noteworthy for the low complication rates observed in the TAVR groups. As TVAR’s application moves from inoperable and high risk patients to patients who have moderate or lower risk for open heart surgery, the market will expand exponentially in the coming years.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research Report:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market such as, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Direct Flow medical, Inc., BraccoSpA, JenaValveTechnology, Inc., Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Others.

