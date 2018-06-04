Pyrogen Testing Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Pyrogen Testing Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Pyrogen Testing Market by product type (kits and reagents market, services market, instruments market), application (pharmaceuticals and biological manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing), types of test (vitro pyrogen test, LAL, test and rabbit test) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Pyrogen Testing Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Pyrogen Testing Market are Associates of Cape Cod, Inc, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Lonza Group, Merck & Co. Inc, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc, Ellab A/S, Genscript, Hyglos Gmbh, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. According to report the global pyrogen testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/289

Increasing Marketing Activities Coupled with Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Activities Expected to Bring More Opportunities for Major Players in the Market over the Forecast Period

Pyrogen increases body temperature after releasing or injecting into the human blood. Pyrogen comprises several groups of microbial and non-microbial substances that primarily cause fever. Pyrogens are lipopolysaccharide in nature, lipid part of pyrogen is pyrogenic whereas polysaccharide part increases the solubility. Symptoms of pyrogen include rise in body temperature, chills, body aches; rise in arterial blood pressure and cutaneous vasoconstriction are some of the reactions caused in the human body. Pharmaceutical companies use pyrogen testing to determine the presence of bacterial toxins in medical and veterinary products. The most powerful and most widely known pyrogens are the endotoxin and lipopolysaccharides, which are cell wall components of gram negative bacteria.

The Increasing Number of New Drug Launches and Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry are the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Pyrogen Testing Market

Latest development in pharmaceutical research, increasing number of new drug launches and rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are the major factors driving the growth of pyrogen testing market. Furthermore, augmented R&D investment in life science drug and increased government support in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries likely to support the growth of pyrogen testing market. However, the increasing pressure to stop the usage of rabbits for pyrogen testing is likely to be the key restraining factor in the global pyrogen testing market. Stringent government regulation in the pharmaceutical industry is further restraining the market growth. Increasing marketing activities coupled with pharmaceutical outsourcing activities expected to bring more opportunities for major players in the market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the pyrogen testing market by product type, by application, types of test and region. Market segmentation based on product includes kits and reagents market, services market and instruments market.The application segment comprises pharmaceuticals and biological manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing and other applications. On the basis of types of tests, market is segmented into vitro pyrogen test, LAL (limulus amebocyte lysate) test and rabbit test.

North America Dominated the Global Pyrogen Testing Market and Accounted Market Share of More Than 38% In 2015

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global pyrogen testing market and accounted market share of more than 38% in 2015. Presence of strong key players in the region, who responsible for big investment in R & D is expected to drive the dominance of North America over the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period owing to its growing population and increasing disposable income followed by Latin America. The emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as India, and China are the major contributors in growth of pyrogen testing market across the region. Moreover, low manufacturing cost of pharmaceutical products coupled with international medical facilities especially in India and China projected to drive market growth rapidly during the forecast period across the region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pyrogen testing market such as, Associates of Cape Cod, Inc, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Lonza Group, Merck & Co. Inc, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc, Ellab A/S, Genscript, HyglosGmbh, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1.Report Description

1.2.Research Methods

1.3.Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Pyrogen Testing Market Overview

3.1.Introduction

3.2.Market Dynamics

3.2.1.Drivers

3.2.2.Restraints

3.2.3.Opportunities

3.3.Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.Competitive Landscape in the Global Pyrogen Testing Market

4. Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Product Type

4.1.Services Market

4.2.Instruments Market

4.3.Kits and Reagents Market

5. Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Test Type

5.1.Vitro Pyrogen Test

5.2.LAL (Limulus Amebocyte Lysate)

5.2.1.Chromogenic Test

5.2.2.Turbid metric Test

5.2.3.Gel Clot Test

5.3.Rabbit Test

6. Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Applications

6.1.Pharmaceuticals and Biologics Market Revenue

6.2.Medical Devices Market

6.3.Other

7. Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Region 2017-2023

7.1.North America

7.1.1.North America Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Product Type

7.1.2.North America Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Test Type

7.1.3.North America Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Applications

7.1.4.North America Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Country

7.2.Europe

7.2.1.Europe Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Product Type

7.2.2.Europe Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Test Type

7.2.3.Europe Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Applications

7.2.4.Europe Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Country

7.3.Asia-Pacific

7.3.1.Asia-Pacific Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Product Type

7.3.2.Asia-Pacific Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Test Type

7.3.3.Asia-Pacific Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Applications

7.3.4.Asia-Pacific Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Country

7.4.RoW

7.4.1.RoW Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Product Type

7.4.2.RoW Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Test Type

7.4.3.RoW Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Applications

7.4.4.RoW Global Pyrogen Testing Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1.Associates of Cape COD, Inc

8.2.Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

8.3.Lonza Group

8.4.Merck & Co. Inc

8.5.Wako Chemicals USA, Inc

8.6.Ellab A/s

8.7.Genscript

8.8.HyglosGmbh

8.9.Sigma-aldrich Corporation

8.10.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_pyrogen_testing_market