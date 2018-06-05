Anaesthesia Machines Market will Register a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027

The research report “Anaesthesia Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” published by Future Market Insights throws light on several aspects driving the global market. The growth of the market is impacted by various trends, developments, drivers and challenges, the analysis of which is included in the fact based research report. The exhaustive research publication covers historical data analysis along with current scenario as well as future projections of the market from a value standpoint for a 10 year period, starting from 2017 till 2027. The analysis on various segments playing a major role in the expansion of the global anaesthesia market has been carried out to get a complete picture of the global market.

Mergers and Collaborations to Present High Growth Opportunities for Market Players in the Coming Years

Mergers and collaborations between local and international players in developing regions are expected to present potential opportunities for growth in terms of successful market penetration and sales. The regional markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America and GCC countries is anticipated to create significant opportunities to players involved in anaesthesia machines market. This can be attributed to the increasing surgical procedures in these regions coupled with increasing per capita expenditure on cosmetic surgeries and other healthcare associated procedures. Players in this market are establishing business relationships with healthcare facilities in these regions as well as government agencies for long term gains and enhancing their presence in the region. Moreover, partnership programs between organizations and institutions are observed to facilitate anaesthesia training programs.

Increasing Need for Anaesthesia Procedures to Spur the Adoption of Anaesthesia Machines in the Coming Years

According to WHO (World Health Organization) and World Bank, by 2026, the treatments demanding surgeries and hence anaesthesia machines would eclipse that of tuberculosis and HIV as well as malaria. Current market scenario portrays the fact that about 30% of the population in the entire globe do not have access to surgeries. On the contrary, about 75% of major procedures are being performed in the wealthiest countries in the world whereas poor countries are witnessing only 3.5% of operations. Government bodies along with non-government institutions are continuously working on offering healthcare access to every region, which is expected to trigger the adoption of anaesthesia machines. The growing number of surgeries and increasing government support are expected to fuel the growth of the anaesthesia machines market at a global level in the years to follow.

Global Market for Anaesthesia Machines: Factors Promoting Growth

The global market for anaesthesia machines is influenced by several aspects that facilitate the growth of the global market. Few of these aspects include continual technological advancements in anaesthesia machines, integration of IT in healthcare systems pushing the demand for anaesthesia workstations, emergence of anaesthesia information management systems, increasing public and private investments in healthcare, expanding imports and exports of medical devices among different regions, expanding private sector, enhancement in product lines by various manufacturers of anaesthesia machines, growing trend of patient monitoring using IoT, favourable government support, increasing medical tourism, growing geriatric population and manufacturing of cost effective anaesthesia machines.

However, product recalls due to defects in devices, shortage of healthcare professionals, adoption of refurbished machines, lack of public access to healthcare facilities and lack of clinical resources are expected to pose hindrances to the growth of the global market.

Segmental Highlights on the Anaesthesia Machines Market

With respect to region, North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to showcase high potential for growth. Anaesthesia machines market in North America (led by US) is estimated to be the largest, whereas the market in APEJ is expected to rise at a comparatively high value CAGR during the forecast period

With respect to modality, the standalone anaesthesia machines are expected to witness increased adoption across the globe in several hospitals and clinics. This segment is expected to lead the global market with a high valuation and projected to expand at a relatively high CAGR throughout the period of assessment

Top Players Competing in the Global Anaesthesia Machines Market

The research report includes profiles of major players operating in the anaesthesia machines market. To name a few, the report includes intelligence on players such as GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Mindray Medical International Limited, Getinge AB, Spacelabs Healthcare, Heyer Medical AG, Infinium Medical, Inc., ACOMA Medical Industry Co., Ltd., Chirana Medical A.S., DRE Medical, BPL Medical Technologies, Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd., Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Okuman Medical System Ltd., Narang Medical Limited and Lowenstein Medical GmbH & Co.