Augmented Bone Graft Market Size Estimation by Top Manufacturer, Latest Trends and Global industry Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Augmented Bone Graft Market and predicts that Global Augmented Bone Graft Market is predicted to grow at a strong CAGR of 7.8% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and forecast till 2023.

Augmented Bone Grafts are gaining prominence in the bone graft market. The increasing incidence of musculoskeletal conditions and technological advancements in medical devices leading to shift from autograft to allograft procedures are some factors responsible for the growth of the Global augmented bone grafts market.

Augment Bone Graft is a combination drug/device product used for repairing the bone and reviving its regenerative properties. It is used as an alternative to autograft in arthrodesis of the ankle or hindfoot indicating the need for supplemental graft material. The use of augment bone graft eliminates the need for a second surgery to harvest autologous bone, thereby avoiding donor site morbidity.

Stringent regulations obstruct the growth of bone grafts market and inadequate reimbursement policies for bone grafting also hampers the growth of Global bone grafts market. Rapid product launches and increasing mergers and acquisitions between bone graft systems manufacturing companies are some of the major trends in the Global bone grafts market.

The Global market of Augmented Bone Graft is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.8% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players for Global Augmented Bone Graft Market

Some of key the players in the Global Augmented Bone Graft Market are Zimmer Holdings, Inc., BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, RTI Surgical, Inc., Olympus Biotech Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., NovaBone Products LLC, Medtronic, Inc., LifeNet Health, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Exactech, Inc., DePuy Spine, Inc., Synthes Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Biomet, Inc. and AlloSource.

Many new companies have jumped into the market in order to make the most out of the opportunities. Companies are implementing the strategies of mergers and acquisitions with other players.

For example, the Stryker Corporation, in order to enhance its business, acquired companies such as Novadaq Technologies Inc. in 2017, Stanmore Implants Worldwide Limited, Physio-Control International Inc, & Vertebral compression fracture portfolio from BD in 2016; and some other companies in the recent past.

Regional Analysis for Global Augmented Bone Graft Market

The Global Augmented Bone Graft Market consists of countries namely America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

North America dominated the Global Augmented Bone Graft Market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in North America since 2016. Canadian healthcare specifically was stressed by an advancing demographic move.

For Europe, the healthcare spending has expanded slightly in Germany. Neverthelss, the orthopedic biologics market including the bone graft substitute market has been determined by solid strong competition and price pressure.

Healthcare spending in Asia expanded in 2017 due to an extension of state health care programs and the increasing affluence of the population. India, in specific, saw an expansion in spending due to a government resolution to enhance healthcare services.

Furthermore in the Middle East & Africa the spending for healthcare was also increased. This was essentially because of elections in a few nations, (for example, Ghana, Niger, Uganda, Zambia and Somalia), healthcare growth and population growth. Awareness for medicinal technology likewise expanded extraordinarily

