Celebrate Gay Pride with Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

Do you support LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning Queer) community?

If yes, June is the month when you can do so. As it’s the Pride Month.

And major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram are offering you the opportunity to show your support even from the place you are seating. Since, they have come up with different visual tools, which you can use in your profile or posts.

Facebook has added a few new variants you can use for profile –

1. New profile picture frames

2. New profile picture dedicated to the Pride Month

3. Pride-themed text backgrounds for News Feed posts.

4. New masks, stickers and effects in the Facebook Camera

5. New decorative options on its Messenger

While on Instagram, you can find:

New rainbow background in Type mode

Rainbow versions of the mention, hashtag and location stickers in Stories

Pride-themed variant of the Instagram Live heart

Rainbow gradient on the hashtags using which people of the LGBTQ+ community use to connect

Regarding these new updates Instagram said – “In Live, each time you tap the heart, you’ll see a different color of the Pride rainbow – and holding down will send a shower of rainbow hearts to the person you’re watching and everyone who’s watching along with you. Throughout Pride month, you’ll see a rainbow gradient on those hashtags everywhere.”

Also, Twitter has come up with automatically triggered emoji. It emerges whenever you use the hashtags, which people in the LGBTQ community use for getting connected with each other.

‘Gay Pride’ is the celebration that happens across the world. It creates a significant economic impact in western countries. Various Brands get involved in it to promote the LGBTQ moment, hence to foster tolerance. During this period, rainbow hats, flags, shoes, etc. are used extensively.

