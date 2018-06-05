IOT Analytics Market by Worldwide Market Size, Growth Rate and Forecast Report 2022

Market Highlights:

The global internet of things analytics market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of IOT Analytics will grow moderately over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2022, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2022).

The IOT Analytics Market is driven by the factors such as business intelligence and advanced analytics. The high market penetration of connected devices and sudden outburst of data from IoT- enabled devices among others. The internet of things analytics are widely used in various sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, retails and others. Some predominant trends such as the increasing number of IoT- enabled sensor, which releases a large amount of heterogeneous data simultaneously. The IOT Analytics can easily manage and handle all kind of machine log data, streaming data, to analyse and filter the fast-moving data. This helps in improving the system processes and helps in decision-making in a more convenient ways.

The cloud deployment is considered as major driving factors of internet of things analytics market as the companies are availing these solutions for their business, end-to-end automation, and consumer-friendly IoT analytics platform. With this platform, the organizations are enabled for ingest, parse and analyse complex machine data logs of usage, performance, configuration, and settings information. The machine learning libraries and open-source technology are boosting the market growth of internet of things analytics market growth. These helps in predicting the potential failures or machine malfunctions and detect anomalies in less time and with high accuracy.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1757

Major Key Players

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Cisco Systems (U.S.),

Capgemini (France),

PTC (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

AGT International (Switzerland),

Accenture PLC (Ireland),

Mnubo Inc. (Canada),

Nokia Networks (Finland), Pentaho (U.S) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global IOT Analytics Market.

Globally IOT Analytics market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~25% from 2016 to 2022.

IOT Analytics Market – Segmentation

The Global IOT Analytics Market is segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Application Platform: Comprises Building Automation, Energy Management, Inventory Management, Infrastructure Management and Remote Monitoring among others.

Segmentation By Solutions : Comprises Gateway Analytics and Sensors among others.

Segmentation By Deployment: Comprises on Premises, On Cloud among others.

Segmentation By Vertical : Comprises Government, Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and utilities, Transportation and Logistics, among others.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

IOT Analytics Global Market is expected to be dominated by North America with the largest market share due to developed automotive industry and also due to presence of major IT industries in the region, and therefore accounting for a huge economy by 2022. IOT Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a considerable rate of CAGR. And this growth is driven by high adoption of IoT-enabled devices, economic development in China, Japan, and India, growing infrastructure developments, and increasing foreign investment in the region. Furthermore, the emergence of China as the major manufacturing hub is increasing the scope of IOT Analytics solutions in the region.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/iot-analytics-market-1757

Target Audience: