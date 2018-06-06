Forecast On Safety Light Curtain Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2025

Manufacturing facilities use complex machineries that operate at a high speed. Companies are also making efforts to make their assembly lines faster and more efficient, increasing the speed of functioning of the line. This also gives rise to a scenario where workers working on the assembly lines are at a constant risk of getting hurt by machines performing activities such as pressing, cutting, and welding. Manufacturing units that incorporate hazardous machineries are also incorporating more safety measures to ensure the safety of their workers.

One of the products being used for the safety of workers on assembly lines is Safety Light curtains. Safety light curtains are used to prevent unwanted or unsafe access to machines. Safety light curtains are installed at two opposite ends of a hazard point and create a virtual curtain using opposing beams of light. Safety light curtains can detect any intrusion in the curtain by insertion of a body part or any other foreign body and imitate a preprogrammed reaction in order to prevent any damage to the machine or the worker.

Safety Light Curtain Market: Drivers & Challenges

Safety light curtains are a very crucial part of security systems installed in manufacturing units. Safety light curtains are also a cost effective and efficient method of detecting and preventing mishaps. The efficiency and effectiveness of these devices coupled with their minimal physical footprint have made Safety light curtains a default component of assembly safety systems. Manufacturing units globally are also in pressure to improve their safety measures due to rising cases of safety mishaps in manufacturing units. This is helping the adopting of Safety light curtains in manufacturing units. However manufacturers these days are also exploring avenues of automation in their production processes, eliminating the involvement of workers in the production processes as much as possible. Automation however, also eliminates the need of safety systems in assembly lines as there are no workers involved in the process, impeding the demand of Safety light curtains.

Safety Light Curtain Market: Segmentation,

Segmentation of Safety Light Curtain, By Safety Level:

Type 2 Safety Light Curtain:

Type 2 Safety light curtains are comparatively cheaper and have a slower response rate than their counterpart and are used in low risk applications where the risk of injury to the operator is minor.

Type 4 Safety Light Curtain:

Type 4 safety light curtains are generally deployed on machines where the risk of injury to the operator is very high. These devices have a fast response rate and can react instantaneously to any kind of intrusion in the virtual curtain.

Safety Light Curtain Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major players in Safety Light Curtain market include Schneider Electric, Keyence Corporation, Sick AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Omron Corporation, IFM efector, Inc, Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, HTM Sensors and Wenglor Sensoric GmbH

