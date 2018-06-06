Vision Care Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

Vision Care Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Vision Care Market by product type (eye glasses, contact lens, intraocular lens, others), by distribution channel (retail stores, hospitals and clinics, e-commerce) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Vision Care Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Vision Care Market are Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew Plc, LG Life Sciences Ltd, Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, and Ferring B.V. Global market for vision care was valued at around USD 54.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 70.0 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 3.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/127

The Rise in Innovative Customer-Centric Products and Increasing Optical Network Further Expected to Propel this Market in the Coming Years

Rapidly ageing population in the most developed consumer health markets, rising prevalence of allergies, increasing exposure to computer or digital screens, changing lifestyle habits, and side effects of most commonly used medications such as dry eye, age-related muscular degeneration and allergic eyes are the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, increasing refractor disorders in children, rise in innovative customer-centric products and increasing optical network further expected to propel this market in the coming years. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hinder the growth of this market includes restrictions over OTC eye care in emerging markets like China, Brazil, etc.

North America is the Leading Contributor to the Market and is expected to Retain Its Position during the Forecast Period

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, better product availability, well connected distribution network and large base of patients with greater affordability. However, Middle East, Africa and Latin America (RoW) market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, mandate health insurance and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global viscosupplementation market such as, Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew Plc, LG Life Sciences Ltd, Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, and Ferring B.V.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for vision care and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of product. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global vision care market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.

Table of Contents:-

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 List of Abbreviations

1.4 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

3. Qualitative Analysis

3.1 Market overview

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.2 Restraints

3.2 Porters five forces analysis

3.3 Competitive matrix of the key companies

4. Global Vision Care Market, by Product Type, 2017 – 2023

4.1 Eye glasses

4.2 Contact lens

4.3 Intraocular lens

4.4 Others

5. Global Vision Care Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017 – 2023

5.1 Retail stores

5.2 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3 E-Commerce

6. Global Vision Care Market, by Geography, 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 France

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 UK

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Others

6.3 APAC

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 India

6.3.3 Japan

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Rest of the World

6.4.1 MEA (Middle East and Africa)

6.4.2 Latin America

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

7.2 Novartis AG

7.3 The Cooper Companies Inc.

7.4 SynergEyes Inc.

7.5 Luxottica Group S.p.A.

7.6 Essilor International

7.7 Johnson & Johnson

7.8 Carl Zeiss Vision

7.9 Seiko

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/vision-care-market