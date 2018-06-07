Coated Fabrics Market Is Expected to Increase to USD 26.99 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Coated Fabrics Market by target audience, product and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Coated Fabrics Market was worth USD 18.83 million in the year 2016, and is likely to garner around USD 26.99 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.08% during the forecast period. Coated fabrics consist of fabrics which are layered with lacquer, plastic, polyethylene, rubber, varnish or any type of substrate that helps to increase its flexibility and making it durable. The beneficial characteristics of coated fabrics like high resistance towards water, high elasticity, the ability to drape, thermal management elements, enhanced insulation and the lack of stickiness hikes its applications in tents, protective clothing, furniture, industrial uses and transportation. Coated fabrics are utilized in variety of products such as tarpaulins, clothing, airbags, upholstery etc. These fabrics are extremely useful in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, apparel and construction. Furthermore, these coated fabrics are extensively utilized in different medical applications like medical inflatables and medical laminates. Growing industrialization along with enhancements in technology are the major factors that boost the growth if this market.

The Global Coated Fabrics Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Coated Fabrics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Target Audiences, 2016-2025:

Government and research organizations

Distributors

Coated fabric manufacturers

End-use industries

Industry associations

Coated Fabrics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025 :

Rubber Coated Fabrics

Polymer Coated Fabrics

Fabric-backed Wall Covering

Coated Fabrics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025 ($Million): Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Furniture & Seating

Industrial

Others

Coated Fabrics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

Major companies in the global coated fabrics market are Takata Corporation, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Trelleborg Treasury, OMNOVA Solutions, ContiTech AG, Spradling International Inc., Saint-Gobain, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Mauritzon Inc. and Isotex S.p.a.

