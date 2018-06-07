Coated Fabrics Market Is Expected to Increase to USD 26.99 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Coated Fabrics Market by target audience, product and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The Global Coated Fabrics Market was worth USD 18.83 million in the year 2016, and is likely to garner around USD 26.99 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.08% during the forecast period. Coated fabrics consist of fabrics which are layered with lacquer, plastic, polyethylene, rubber, varnish or any type of substrate that helps to increase its flexibility and making it durable. The beneficial characteristics of coated fabrics like high resistance towards water, high elasticity, the ability to drape, thermal management elements, enhanced insulation and the lack of stickiness hikes its applications in tents, protective clothing, furniture, industrial uses and transportation. Coated fabrics are utilized in variety of products such as tarpaulins, clothing, airbags, upholstery etc. These fabrics are extremely useful in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, apparel and construction. Furthermore, these coated fabrics are extensively utilized in different medical applications like medical inflatables and medical laminates. Growing industrialization along with enhancements in technology are the major factors that boost the growth if this market.
The Global Coated Fabrics Market Is Segmented As Follows:
Coated Fabrics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Target Audiences, 2016-2025:
Government and research organizations
Distributors
Coated fabric manufacturers
End-use industries
Industry associations
Coated Fabrics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025 :
Rubber Coated Fabrics
Polymer Coated Fabrics
Fabric-backed Wall Covering
Coated Fabrics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025 ($Million): Roofing, Awnings & Canopies
Protective Clothing
Transportation
Furniture & Seating
Industrial
Others
Coated Fabrics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Competitive Insights:
Major companies in the global coated fabrics market are Takata Corporation, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Trelleborg Treasury, OMNOVA Solutions, ContiTech AG, Spradling International Inc., Saint-Gobain, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Mauritzon Inc. and Isotex S.p.a.
